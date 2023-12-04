Headlines

Meet Sam Bahadur's real family, including three most important women in his life

'Abusing Sanatana...': Ex cricketer slams Congress over election defeats in three states

Apple iPhone 15 cheaper than Apple iPhone 14 in Flipkart Sale after Rs 42,500 off, check details

'In constant touch with state governments': PM Modi cautions countrymen as 'Cyclone Michaung' approaches

How BJP swept Hindi heartland, made mockery of exit-poll projections for MP, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

'Abusing Sanatana...': Ex cricketer slams Congress over election defeats in three states

Apple iPhone 15 cheaper than Apple iPhone 14 in Flipkart Sale after Rs 42,500 off, check details

'In constant touch with state governments': PM Modi cautions countrymen as 'Cyclone Michaung' approaches

Top 5 run-scorers in IPL 2023

9 times Diljit Dosanjh inspired us with powerful messages

9 cheap fruits for weight loss

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

MS Dhoni, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh attend Shah Rukh Khan's star-studded birthday bash: See inside photos

12th Fail success party: Vikrant Massey, Medha Shankar, Vidya Balan celebrate with IPS officer Manoj Sharma

Inside photos of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's daughter Raha's first birthday celebration

Election results 2023: Delhi Congress workers burst crackers, distribute sweets amid vote counting

Brick wall secured EVM strong room opened in Morena as counting of votes begins for MP polls

Telangana elections results 2023: DK Shivakumar confident of Congress' comfortable win!

Bobby Deol breaks silence on his limited screen time in Animal: 'I wish I had more scenes but...'

Animal box office collection day 3: Ranbir Kapoor film continues to roar, crosses Rs 200-crore mark in India

Trisha Krishnan calls Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal cult film, deletes post later; netizens ask 'what is this behaviour'

HomeIndia

India

'In constant touch with state governments': PM Modi cautions countrymen as 'Cyclone Michaung' approaches

He said he could not keep track of the election results as he was busy monitoring the cyclone situation on the country's eastern coast.

article-main
Latest News

ANI

Updated: Dec 04, 2023, 09:14 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday cautioned countrymen amid approaching 'Cyclone Michaung', saying that he was in constant touch with the governments of states on the eastern coast to coordinate relief and rescue efforts. He also urged BJP workers in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Odisha, and Andhra Pradesh to join the relief and rescue efforts and support the local administration.

"Amidst all this excitement and enthusiasm, the possibility of a cyclone is looming large and that is why, even in this moment of celebration, I would advise fellow countrymen to remain alert to Cyclone Michaung," PM Modi said while addressing a victory rally at the BJP headquarters in the national capital on Sunday.

"The central government is continuously in touch with the state governments and is also providing them with all possible assistance. I would like to appeal to the BJP workers of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Odisha and, especially Andhra Pradesh, to join in the relief and rescue efforts and support the local administration," he added.

"These are the core values of a dedicated BJP leader. For us, our country is bigger than our party. Our countrymen are bigger than anyone else," PM Modi added.

"With everyone's efforts, we can achieve our vision. I have faith in our future generations. Our goal is one, our sadhana is one and our dream is also one. India will continue on the road to development and progress. I would like to congratulate and express my gratitude to all the voters who reposed their trust in us," PM Modi added.

He said he could not keep track of the election results as he was busy monitoring the cyclone situation on the country's eastern coast. Earlier, PM Modi spoke to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy and took stock of the preparations to tackle Cyclone Michaung, officials said, adding that the former assured all help to the latter in dealing with the aftermath of the cyclone.PM Modi also directed top officials to ensure that all help is extended to the state.

Meanwhile, several parts of Chennai received heavy rainfall as cyclone 'Michaung' approached the coast. A deep depression over the Bay of Bengal on Sunday intensified into a cyclonic storm, 'Michaung', and is likely to cross the south Andhra Pradesh coast between Nellore and Machilipatnam during the forenoon of December 5 with a maximum sustained wind speed of 80-90 kmph gusting to 100 kmph, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in a bulletin earlier.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Sam Bahadur box office collection day 2: Vicky Kaushal film sees 50% growth, earns Rs 9.25 crore

Assembly Elections 2023 results: BJP set to form govt in Rajasthan as it touches halfway mark

Sam Bahadur box office collection day 1: Vicky Kaushal's film starts slow, earns Rs 5.50 crore

Chhattisgarh Assembly Election Patan Result 2023 Live: CM Bhupesh Baghel ahead of nephew Vijay Baghel

Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh results show people have faith in BJP, politics of development: PM Modi

MORE

MOST VIEWED

MS Dhoni, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh attend Shah Rukh Khan's star-studded birthday bash: See inside photos

12th Fail success party: Vikrant Massey, Medha Shankar, Vidya Balan celebrate with IPS officer Manoj Sharma

Inside photos of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's daughter Raha's first birthday celebration

5 times BTS members V, RM, Jimin, Jungkook, Suga, Jin, J-hope made us emotional

Before Aishwarya Sharma, these Bigg Boss contestants were called ‘vamps’ in Salman Khan’s reality show

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE