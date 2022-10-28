Search icon
Gyanvapi mosque row: Fast-track court to announce verdict on shivling worship by November

To prevent Muslims from entering Gyanvapi complex, the general secretary of the Vishwa Vedic Sanatan Sangh filed the lawsuit in the Varanasi court.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 28, 2022, 11:31 AM IST

Fast-track court will issue its ruling after hearing a request for permission to enable worship of a shivling that is rumoured to have been discovered in the Gyanvapi mosque complex, on November 6, according to PTI.
 
The fast-track court of Civil Judge (Senior Division) Mahendra Pandey heard the arguments of both sides and reserved its order on the suit till November 8, said Advocate Anupam Dwivedi, who appeared for the Hindu side.
 
Earlier on May 24, plaintiff Kiran Singh, who is general secretary of Vishwa Vedic Sanatan Sangh, had filed the suit in the Varanasi district court seeking a ban on the entry of Muslims into the Gyanvapi complex, handing over the complex to the Sanatan Sangh and permission to offer prayers at the shivling. (Also Read: 6 killed, 5 injured in car accident in UP's Prayagraj, CM Yogi Adityanath extends condolences)
 
On May 25, district court Judge A K Vishvesh ordered the transfer of the suit to a fast-track court, as per PTI reports.
 
In this case, the Varanasi district magistrate, police commissioner, and Anjuman Intezamia Committee which is managing the Gyanvapi mosque and Vishwanath Temple Trust have been made respondents.
 
A lower court (civil judge-senior division) that was earlier hearing a plea by a group of women seeking permission for daily worship of idols of Hindu deities on the mosque's outer walls on April 26 had ordered a videographic survey of the Gyanvapi complex and the Hindu side had claimed a 'shivling' was found during the exercise, PTI reported. 
 
However, the Muslim side has maintained that the object was part of the water fountain mechanism at the "wazookhana" reservoir -– where devotees carry out ablutions before offering namaz.
 
On May 20, the Supreme Court had transferred the case from a civil judge (senior division) to a district judge, saying looking at the "complexities" and "sensitivity" of the issue, it is better if a senior judicial officer with an experience of over 25-30 years handles this case.
