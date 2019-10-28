Govardhan Puja 2019: Subh muhurat, significance- here's all you need to know

The day after Diwali is Varshapratipada, which is also known as Govardhan Puja. It is the fourth day of Diwali. This puja is popular in Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar.

Govardhan Puja, also called Annakut (meaning a heap of grain), is celebrated as the day Krishna defeated Indra by lifting the Govardhan hill.

There is a tradition of building cow dung hillocks, which symbolise mount Govardhan, the mountain which was once lifted by Lord Krishna. After making such hillocks, people decorate them with flowers and then worship them. They move in a circle all round the cow dung hillocks and offer prayers to Lord Govardhan.

Subh Muhurat

Govardhan Puja Sayankala Muhurat - 03:26 PM to 05:40 PM

Duration - 02 Hours 14 Mins

Dyuta Krida on Monday, October 28, 2019

Pratipada Tithi Begins - 09:08 AM on Oct 28, 2019

Pratipada Tithi Ends - 06:13 AM on Oct 29, 2019

Legend of Govardhan

According to the scriptures, there was a practice among the people of Braj to offer lavish meals to Lord Indra.

In return, Indra promised good rain to nourish their crops. Lord Krishna believed this was a harsh price to pay for the poor farmers. So, he asked the farmers not to offer any lavish offering to Indra. It is after this that the villagers stopped their offerings. Angered by this gesture of the villagers, Indra flooded the village. He brought heavy rains and soon, the village was underwater and destroyed.

People then prayed to Lord Krishna to save their lives. Krishna came to their rescue by lifting the huge Govardhan mountain on his little finger. The people took refuge under this mountain and were saved from the wrath of Indra. The rains continued for seven days and Krishna kept holding the mountain.

By offering annakoota, people show their gratitude towards the Lord. Chappan Bhog is prepared on this day. The puja is also significant as it gives us the message of conserving our natural resources.