India

India

CAB protests: Flights, trains cancelled, shops vandalised, 1 dead as agitation intensify in Assam

PM Modi assured the people of Assam that they need not worry due to the passage of Citizenship Amendment Bill as the government is committed to protecting the rights, unique culture, identity of the Assamese people.


Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 12, 2019, 03:21 PM IST

Several flights, train have been cancelled due to protests in north-eastern states especially Assam following the passage of Citizenship Amendment Bill.

On Thursday, violent clashes broke out between security personnel and agitators protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Bill in Assam's Tinsukia in which around 5-6 shops were vandalised and torched in Hijugiri area.

One person has lost his life after succumbing to injuries in violent clashes.

"I sincerely appeal to all sections of people of Assam to maintain peace and tranquillity. It's our cultural, social & spiritual tradition. I have a firm belief that people of Assam, as usual, will maintain peace for all time to come," appealed Assam CM Sarbananada Sonowal.

The flights which have been cancelled so far are:

  • AI-705 CCU-Dibrugarh, STD- 0555 hrs
  • SG-3745 CCU-Dibrugarh, STD-0620 hrs
  • SG-3319, CCU-Dibrugarh, STD, 0935 hrs
  • 6E-455, CCU-Dibrugarh, STD-1220 hrs.

Another flight CD-739 CCU-Guwahati, STD-0550, ETD-0750 have been delayed. 

Cancellation, partial cancellation of trains due to agitation in Assam/North East: Due to Agitation in Assam and North East (NF Railway) the following Trains have been cancelled/ Partially Cancelled as under:

Cancelled Trains

  • The 15909 Dibrugarh – Lalgarh Awadh Assam Express train, journey commencing on 11.12.2019 will remain cancelled. Cosequently the 15910 Lalgarh -Dibrugarh Awadh Assam Express train, journey commencing on 14.12.2019 will also remain cancelled.
  • The 20505 Dibrugarh –New Delhi Rajdhani Express train, journey commencing on 13.12.2019 will remain cancelled.
  • The 15903 Dibrugarh –Chandigarh Express train, journey commencing on 13.12.2019 will remain cancelled.

Partially cancelled Trains 

  • The 15956 Delhi Junction - Dibrugarh Brahmaputra Mail, journey commencing on 11.12.2019 will be short Terminated at Guwahati and will remain partially cancelled between Guwahati-Dibrugarh.
  • The 15955 Dibrugarh - Delhi Jn. Brahmaputra Mail, journey commencing on 13.12.2019 and 14.12.2019 will short originate from Guwahati and will remain partially cancelled between Guwahati-Dibrugarh.
  • The 12424 New Delhi - Dibrugarh Rajdhani Express, journey commencing on 11.12.2019 and 12.12.2019 will be short terminated at Guwahati and will remain partially cancelled between Guwahati-Dibrugarh.
  • The 12423 Dibrugarh - New Delhi  Rajdhani Express, journey commencing on 13.12.2019 and 14.12.2019 will short originate from Guwahati and will remain partially cancelled between Guwahati-Dibrugarh.
  • The 15910 Lalgarh –Dibrugarh Awadh Assam Express, journey commencing on 10.12.2019 will be short terminated at Dimapur and will remain partially cancelled between Dimapur-Dibrugarh.
  • The 15909 Dibrugarh - Lalgarh Awadh Assam Express, journey commencing on 13.12.2019 and 14.12.2019 will short originate from Guwahati and will remain partially cancelled between Dibrugarh - Guwahati.

Meanwhile, local train services in Guwahati region including Tansukia, Lamding have been cancelled while mail express trains towards Dimapur, Dibrugarh, Silchar and Agartala will be in service till Guwahati only.

Over prevailing situation in north-east, AAP MP Sanjay Singh has given 'Suspension of Business Notice' in Rajya Sabha under rule 267, on 'protest in Assam, Tripura and northeastern region.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi assured the people of Assam that they need not worry due to the passage of Citizenship Amendment Bill as the government is committed to protecting the rights, unique culture, identity of the Assamese people.

The Citizenship Amendment Bill, 2019, was passed in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday with a 125-105 vote share, two days after it was passed in the Lok Sabha following a 12-hour long debate.

125 votes fell in favour of the Bill, while 105 votes were against it. The controversial Citizenship Amendment Bill was tabled in the Rajya Sabha by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday, day after the bill was passed in the Lok Sabha on Monday midnight. The House began its discussions on the bill from 2 PM onwards.

The Bill aims to provide for Indian citizenship to the Hindus, Jains, Christians, Sikhs, Buddhists and Parsis from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan after six years of residence in India instead of the current mandatory stay of 11 years even if they do not possess any document.

