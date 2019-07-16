Flash floods claim 31 in Bihar

Heavy rainfall coupled with floods affect the lives of civilians in Northern Bihar. The death toll is estimated to be 31. Close to 12 districts in the region have been affected by floods. The reason of the floods is ascertained to be a sudden increase in the water levels of the rivers in the area.

According to Deputy Chief Minister, Sushil Kumar Modi, "The neighbouring country Nepal let open their embankments and released eight times water than the usual so the levels of all the rivers in the area has been increased to drastic levels."

To counter the situation, 19 teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) comprising of 666 soldiers have been deployed to carry out relief and rescue operations. In addition to this, 12 teams of State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team has deployed 416 motorboats in the area. "The relief and rescue operations are carried out on war basis, till now the NDRF and SDRF teams have successfully rescued 45000 people," added Modi.

(Villagers sit beside a patch of eroded land, following heavy monsoon rain in Muzaffarpur.-PTI)

"The priority of the state will be to rescue the people trapped in the flood-affected areas and transport them to relief camps. In addition, the state government has also provided the facility of community kitchens," said a source from the Disaster Management Department. The state government has set up 313 community kitchens which provides food as well as drinking water to the flood victims.

Due to heavy floods, the embankments of these rivers have been destroyed. As a result, the water has flown all over the roads and seeped into households. The movement of traffic has also been stopped on several national highways, NH-104, NH-28 B and NH 27 E.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar called for a meeting with officials after he did an aerial survey over the flood-hit areas. He also directed the officials to check the quality of the food and water being served at these relief camps and provide fodder for cattle and medicines for people.

