First image of probable AN-32 crash site in Arunachal Pradesh surface

IAF has released the first image of the possible crash site of IAF's AN-32 aircraft in Arunachal Pradesh. The image shows the probable crash point of the aircraft when it disappeared from radar on June 3 with 13-people on board.

IAF said the image shows how close the plane was to clear the hill but could not, probably due to blockage of view due to clouds.

Around 15 mountaineers have been inducted by Mi-17s & ALH, with all equipment total 9 from IAF mountaineering team, 4 from Army and 2 civilian mountaineers.

Some have reached the crash site and some are still tracking.

Earlier, around 8-10 IAF personnel were air-dropped near the crash site to locate more wreckage and possible survivors if any in the AN-32 aircraft crash, which took place on June 3.

IAF Tuesday reported spotting AN-32 transport aircraft wreckage in Arunachal Pradesh. IAF said that efforts were underway to establish the status of occupants and establish survivors stating that high elevation and dense forest together coupled with inhospitable weather made it extremely difficult to search for the plane in the inaccessible and sparsely populated hilly terrain.

After an extensive search for eight days, the wreckage of the aircraft was located on Tuesday by the crew of a Mi-17 V5 chopper in a valley in Arunachal Pradesh.