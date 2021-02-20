'Disha Ravi deleted WhatsApp chats, this shows there was sinister design behind toolkit,' Delhi Police tells court

The Delhi Police told a Delhi court that activist Disha Ravi had deleted WhatsApp chats because she was aware of the legal actions. The court is hearing the bail plea of the climate activist who was sent to three-day judicial custody in connection with the Greta Thunberg "toolkit" case amid the farmers' agitation on the outskirts of the national capital.

The police also told the court that Disha Ravi was part of the Indian chapter of a global conspiracy to defame India and create unrest in the garb of farmers' protest and that it wasn't just a "toolkit" but a well-conspired plan.

(With agency inputs)