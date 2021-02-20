Trending#

Farmers protest

Bigg Boss 14

coronavirus

  1. Home
  2. India


'Disha Ravi deleted WhatsApp chats, this shows there was sinister design behind toolkit,' Delhi Police tells court

The court is hearing Disha Ravi's bail plea who was sent to three-day judicial custody in connection with the Greta Thunberg "toolkit" case.


DIsha Ravi

Disha Ravi arrives at a court in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo: Reuters)

Share

Written By

Source

DNA webdesk

Updated: Feb 20, 2021, 03:47 PM IST

The Delhi Police told a Delhi court that activist Disha Ravi had deleted WhatsApp chats because she was aware of the legal actions. The court is hearing the bail plea of the climate activist who was sent to three-day judicial custody in connection with the Greta Thunberg "toolkit" case amid the farmers' agitation on the outskirts of the national capital.

The police also told the court that Disha Ravi was part of the Indian chapter of a global conspiracy to defame India and create unrest in the garb of farmers' protest and that it wasn't just a "toolkit" but a well-conspired plan.

(With agency inputs)