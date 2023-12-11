Headlines

Dhiraj Sahu I-T raid: Cash seizure reaches Rs 353 crore as counting ends; Congress MP's old tweet is viral

The I-T department roped in three banks and used 40 money-counting machines, but many machines malfunctioned due to the enormous amount. The counting involved nine teams of about 80 people from the tax department and various banks.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 11, 2023, 11:55 AM IST

The Income Tax Department has recovered Rs 353 crore from premises linked to Congress Rajya Sabha MP Dhiraj Sahu, which is the highest amount recovered in a single raid. The counting of cash ended on Sunday in the I-T raids that began on Wednesday. The case has quickly turned into a boiling political topic with both BJP and Congress indulging in mud-sledging. 

Upon finding huge piles of cash, the I-T department roped in three banks and used 40 money-counting machines, but many machines malfunctioned due to the enormous amount. The counting involved nine teams of about 80 people from the tax department and various banks. The branch of the State Bank of India (SBI) where the counting was carried, received 176 bags full of cash.

The I-T raids took place at the premises of Boudh Distilleries Private Limited across Odisha, Jharkhand and West Bengal. Neither the MP nor the company issued any official statement so far. Earlier, Congress distanced itself from it and stated that the party has no involvement in the MP's business and he should justify this whopping amount of cash.

MP's old tweet is viral

Amid the spotlight around the massive amount recovered, on which even Prime Minister Narendra Modi reacted, an old tweet of Dhiraj Sahu is going viral on social media where the MP criticized the large amount of black money in the nation. The BJP’s IT Cell chief Amit Malviya targeted Congress by sharing this tweet and said “Dhiraj Prasad Sahu has a dark sense of humour."

"I feel pained seeing so much corruption and black money in the country even after notebandi. This is beyond my understanding how people can accumulate so much of black money. Only Congress can uproot corruption from the party," Dhiraj Prasad Sahu said in a tweet in 2022.

While, BJP’s national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala said, "Imagine how much one Congress MP has looted that it takes almost an army of personnel to count the loot. Now multiply it with Congress’ 60 years of power & 1000s of MPs. It runs into tens of thousands of crores. Congress is corruption ki beemari! The disease of corruption." 

Also, Union Home Minister commented, "It can be now understood as to why the allegation against the Modi government that it is misusing investigation agencies was made. It was because of the fear that their corruption will be exposed," Amit Shah said.

 
