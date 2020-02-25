Delhi violence: Kejriwal appeals for peace, says meeting with Amit Shah 'positive'

Delhi Chief Minister on Tuesday attended a high-level meeting that was chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah after violence erupted in the North-East district of Delhi over Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in which seven people lost their lives including a police head constable.

"Everyone wants the violence to be stopped. The home minister had called a meeting today, it was a positive one. It was decided that all the political parties will ensure that peace returns to our city," Kejriwal told media after the meeting.

When asked if he'll ask for the army to be called, the minister said that the Centre has promised that an adequate number of police personnel will be given. "If it is needed then I hope...But right now the action is being taken by police...We've been assured that adequate number of police personnel will be deployed as required," he added.

Earlier in the day, Kejriwal had expressed concern on the violence and called for sealing of borders to prevent further escalation.

"I appeal to all Delhiites to maintain peace. We are worried about the violence in North-EastDelhi. Several policemen and civilians were injured and some lost their lives. Several houses were set on fire and shops were damaged. It is very unfortunate," Kejriwal said in the press conference.

Fearing that the violence could be further instigated by people "coming from outside", Kejriwal called for the closing of Delhi borders."MLAs of the border areas have said that people are coming from outside. There is a need to seal the borders and do preventive arrests," he said.

Delhi Police, hospitals and Delhi Fire Service has been given appropriate instructions to bring the situation under control, Delhi Chief Minister said.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to hold a meeting with Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on the deteriorating law and order situation in the region at 12 noon today (Tuesday).

Clashes broke out in Jaffrabad, Maujpur and Chand Bagh with protestors torching houses, shops and vehicles, and hurling stones at each other. The clashes were reported to be between pro-CAA and anti-CAA protesters.

According to reports, ten policemen have been seriously injured. DCP Shahdara, Amit Sharma, was also injured in the stone-pelting and admitted to Max Hospital in Patparganj. He is said to have developed a clot in the brain. His car was set on fire near Chand Bagh Bazaar.

Incidents of violence and arson were also reported from the areas of Maujpur, Kardam Puri, Gokulpuri, and Dayalpur. The tyre market at Kapur Petrol Pump in Gokulpuri was set on fire at around 9 pm on Saturday. The rioters also set fire to a petrol pump in the Bhajan Pura area.

The clashes coincide with the visit of US President Donald Trump, who is in Delhi and will spend most part of Tuesday in the national capital. Security forces are believed to be on guard to prevent any such incidents in Delhi.

Eight companies of the CRPF have been deployed in violence-hit areas of northeast Delhi.