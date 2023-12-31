Delhi air turns 'severe' ahead of New Year's; check AQI of Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram

Delhi's air quality index on 2023's last day was recorded in the 'severe' category. Forecasts indicated that the toxic circumstances would probably last for at least three more days.

Residents of Delhi awoke to suffocating conditions in 2023 last weekend as the air quality index (AQI) rapidly deteriorated to 400, barely above the “severe” threshold. The Air Quality Index (AQI) across Delhi dips into the 'Severe' category in several areas as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

AQI in Delhi's Anand Vihar recorded at 425, in Dwarka-Sector 8 at 425, in RK Puram at 426, and in Mundka at 431.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) reaches the 'severe' category in the National Capital as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).



(Drone visuals from ITO, shot at 8:00 am)

The AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good'; 51 and 100 'satisfactory'; 101 and 200 'moderate'; 201 and 300 'poor'; 301 and 400 'very poor'; and 401 and 500 'severe'.

Forecasts indicated that the toxic circumstances would probably last for at least three more days and that if individuals chose to set off firecrackers on New Year's Eve, the air quality would probably get worse.

According to data provided by the Central Pollution Control Board's national bulletin, the AQI on Saturday kept fluctuating from severe to very poor category. The 24-hour average AQI in Delhi reached 401 around noon on Saturday, in the "severe" zone, before falling to 400 (in the "very poor" category) by 4 pm.

AQI in different sectors of Noida is in the 'very poor' category. In Ghaziabad, AQI is recorded at 320, Indirapuram at 308, and Vasundhara at 326. AQI in several areas of Gurugram is recorded in the 'poor' category.