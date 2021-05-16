Delhi lockdown: Metro services to remain suspended? Latest update here

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Sunday extended the suspension of its services "till further notice" in wake of the Delhi government's order of extension of lockdown in the city for another week (till May 24).

The DMRC did not share any particular time frame for the suspension of services, in place since May 9, to curb the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

"In the wake of extension of curfew in Delhi for the containment of Covid-19 by the Govt. of NCT of Delhi, the Delhi Metro services on all its lines shall also remain suspended till further notice. Any change in services will be notified," the DMRC tweeted.

On May 9, the Delhi Metro had suspended services on all its lines till 5 a.m. on May 17 in the wake of revised guidelines issued then by the Delhi government on extension of curfew in the city.

While announcing the extension of lockdown in the city, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said although over the last few days, Covid-19 cases and positivity rate have come down, any complacency would squander the gains achieved so far in the ongoing second wave of the pandemic.

"There is no relaxation as of now and all the restrictions that were enforced in this week will continue," Chief Minister Kejriwal said.

Kejriwal also said the Delhi government will take all necessary steps and precautions to check cases of black fungus or mucormycosis in the city.

In an advisory released on May 9, the Centre had said that mucormycosis may turn fatal if it is not taken care of. The fungal infection mainly affects people who are on medication that reduces their ability to fight environmental pathogens.

With a strict lockdown in place, Delhi witnessed a further dip in positivity rate and reported 6,456 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday. This is the third consecutive day in over a month that the number of new cases is below the 10,000 mark. The positivity rate has come down to 10.40 per cent, which is the lowest since April 12. The national capital reported 262 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to a health bulletin by the Delhi government.

The Ministry of Health in its briefing on Saturday said Delhi is among states and UTs that have reported a major drop in case positivity.