Delhi govt extends timings for opening liquor shops by one more hour

The Delhi government has extended the timings for liquor shops to stay open by one hour.

The move was taken with an intention to increase thegovernment's revenue, an official said to a news agency

The liquor ships will be open in the national capital from 10 am to 10 pm , accrding to the new order issued by the excise department on Thursday.

"In pursuance to guidelines issued by chairperson, state executive committee, Delhi Disaster Management Authority, Government of NCT of Delhi vide order no..Dated 31.07.2020, all L-6, L-7, L-8, L-9 and L-10 liquor vends are allowed to open from 10 am to 10 pm instead of 10 am to 9 pm with immediate effect till further orders," the order stated.

There are 863 liquor shops in Delhi. out of which 475 are run by the four government corporations - the Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation, Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation, Delhi State Civil Supplies Corporation and Delhi Consumer''s Cooperative Wholesale Store.

Other 389 liquor shops are privately-owned.