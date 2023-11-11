Deepotsav: Ayodhya lights up with over 22 lakh diyas for Diwali celebrations

Headlines

Watch: Babar Azam stops Muhammad Rizwan from celebrating Ben Stoke's wicket in ENG vs PAK World Cup game

Empuraan first look: Mohanlal returns as Khureshi to wage final battle in Prithviraj Sukumaran's Lucifer sequel

World Cup 2023: England end league campaign with 93-runs win over Pakistan, seal Champions Trophy spot

PAK vs ENG, World Cup 2023: Ben Stokes, David Willey star as England beat Pakistan by 93 runs

'PM Modi brought country's economy from 11th to 5th in last nine years': Amit Shah

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Watch: Babar Azam stops Muhammad Rizwan from celebrating Ben Stoke's wicket in ENG vs PAK World Cup game

Empuraan first look: Mohanlal returns as Khureshi to wage final battle in Prithviraj Sukumaran's Lucifer sequel

World Cup 2023: England end league campaign with 93-runs win over Pakistan, seal Champions Trophy spot

Top 10 ODI knocks in successful run-chase

Bowlers with most runs conceded in a single World Cup edition

Ahead of Tiger 3, here are Emraan Hashmi's highest-grossing films

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Pooja Hegde arrive for Ganpati Darshan at Arpita Khan-Aayush Sharma's home

In pics: Madhu Chopra, Harbhajan Singh, Siddharth Chopra attend Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's pre-wedding celebration

Inside Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's wedding venue Leela Palace, where events cost Rs 2 crore, rooms 1 lakh per night

No.1 Batter: Prince of cricket, Shubman Gill 'overpowers' Pakistan's king Babar Azam in ODI rankings

How IIT Kanpur's 'Artificial rain' will help Delhi government in fighting air pollution

Shocking! US landlord sets building on fire with 6 children inside after tenant stops paying rent!

Empuraan first look: Mohanlal returns as Khureshi to wage final battle in Prithviraj Sukumaran's Lucifer sequel

This actress never went to school, started modeling at 14, debut film with Amitabh Bachchan flopped, her net worth is...

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

HomeIndia

India

Deepotsav: Ayodhya lights up with over 22 lakh diyas for Diwali celebrations

Over 24 lakh traditional diyas illuminated the city simultaneously at 51 ghats of the Saryu river, setting a world record.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 11, 2023, 09:53 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Ayodhya marked the seventh 'Deepotsav' or Diwali celebration with grandeur and enthusiasm, organized by the Uttar Pradesh government. The festivities commenced with a majestic Deepotsav procession featuring 18 divine tableaux depicting the life of Lord Ram. The procession, starting from Udaya Square and culminating at Ram Katha Park, showcased the artistic expressions of faith from artists across various states.

The under-construction Ram Temple was adorned for the occasion, and devotees gathered at the Ram Janamabhoomi to offer prayers to Lord Ram. Tourism and Culture Minister Jaiveer Singh flagged off the procession, expressing confidence in setting a new world record for lighting the most diyas.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Governor Anandiben Patel actively participated in pulling a chariot symbolizing Lord Ram's return to Ayodhya after 14 years of exile. The chief minister performed the symbolic coronation of Lord Shri Ram, emphasizing the significance of the Ram Temple in establishing 'Ram Rajya' in India.

Over 22 lakh traditional diyas illuminated the city simultaneously at 51 ghats of the Saryu river, setting a world record. The celebration included the decoration of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Path with various flowers. More than 25,000 volunteers were mobilized to light the diyas simultaneously, and the event was overseen by a team from the Guinness Book of World Records.

 

 

 

Chief Minister Adityanath received a certificate for this feat, underscoring the grandiosity of the Deepotsav. The event attracted envoys from over 50 countries, contributing to the global resonance of Ayodhya's cultural message.

 

 

Speaking on the occasion, Adityanath reflected on the transformation of Deepotsav from a local celebration to a significant national and international event over the past seven years. He credited the construction of the Ram Temple as a pillar for the establishment of 'Ram Rajya,' asserting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had laid its foundation since the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

In a gesture of unity, people from various regions, including tribals from Jharkhand's Pakur district, attended the grand Deepotsav. A group of 48 tribals, sent by The Jharkhand Pradesh Shri Ram Janaki Charitable Service Trust, arrived barefooted to participate in the festivities.

 

 

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

'I am here for atonement...': PM Modi in Hyderabad ahead of Telangana Assembly Election

This star's debut film earned over Rs 1000 crore, is India's highest paid actress, not Alia, Deepika, got angry due to..

National Education Day 2023: Why is it celebrated on November 11?

This actress started acting at 20, gave biggest hits, married man who was once richer than Mukesh Ambani

PAK vs ENG, World Cup 2023: Ben Stokes, David Willey star as England beat Pakistan by 93 runs

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Pooja Hegde arrive for Ganpati Darshan at Arpita Khan-Aayush Sharma's home

In pics: Madhu Chopra, Harbhajan Singh, Siddharth Chopra attend Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's pre-wedding celebration

Inside Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's wedding venue Leela Palace, where events cost Rs 2 crore, rooms 1 lakh per night

In pics: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s first official appearance as husband and wife

In pics: Ranbir Kapoor cuts birthday cake, celebrates his special day with media, fans

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE