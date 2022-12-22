COVID-19 news: PM Modi’s BIG move as cases jump in China and other parts of world

PM Modi | File Photo

Amid growing concerns over rising COVID-19 cases in China, Japan, US and other parts of the world, PM Narendra Modi will hold a high-level meeting today (December 22) to review the situation.

PM Modi’s crucial meeting comes just a day after Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya held a meeting with senior officials to discuss situation in the country. After the meeting, Mandaviya urged the people to wear masks in public places and remain on alert.

Mandaviya noted that COVID-19 is not over yet and he has directed the concerned officials and departments to remain on alert. Mandaviya asserted that India is ready to tackle any situation.

"In view of rising cases of #COVID19 in some countries, I reviewed the situation with experts and officials today. COVID is not over yet. I have directed all concerned to be alert and strengthen surveillance. We are prepared to manage any situation," tweeted Mandaviya.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organisation (WHO) chief Tedros Ghebreyesus on Wednesday (December 21) said that the WHO is very concerned over the rising COVID-19 cases in China.

“We continue to hold out hope that China will share the data and conduct the studies we have requested, and which we continue to request. As I have said many times before, all hypotheses about the origins of this pandemic remain on the table,” he said at press meeting.

“In order to make a comprehensive risk assessment of the situation on the ground, the WHO needs more detailed information on disease severity, hospital admissions and requirements for intensive care unit support. The WHO is supporting China to focus its efforts on vaccinating people at the highest risk across the country, and we continue to offer our support for clinical care and protecting its health system,” added Tedros.

