Congress spokesperson slams PM Modi, BJP over Manipur violence, demand Home Minister Amit Shah's sacking

The Congress on Friday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to fulfill his duty towards violence-hit Manipur instead of being busy in the election campaign in Karnataka and sought Home Minister Amit Shah's sacking for his "complete failure" in maintaining peace in the northeastern state.

The Congress also demanded President's rule in Manipur, which has been hit by violence between tribals and the majority Meitei community.

"Modi ji, you are an elected prime minister of the country and the people of Karnataka are also watching what is happening in Manipur and want that you should save Manipur from burning and restore peace in the state first. Seeking votes in Karnataka is against your 'kartavya' (duty) and we want to remind you that your duty is to save Manipur instead," Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate said.

She charged that the home minister has failed, and referred to an earlier clash between police forces of Assam and Mizoram and the border rift between Maharashtra and Karnataka.

"What moral right do you have to remain in your post? Actually, President's rule should be imposed immediately by invoking Article 356 (of the Constitution) and attempts should be made to bring back peace in the state," the Congress leader said.

Clashes broke out in Manipur on Wednesday and intensified overnight with counter-attacks being mounted by rival communities in retaliation to earlier attacks after Naga and Kuki tribals organised a 'Tribal Solidarity March' to protest moves to give scheduled tribe status to the Metei community.

The state government on Thursday issued shoot-at-sight orders in "extreme cases" to contain the spiraling violence which has displaced more than 9,000 people from their villages.