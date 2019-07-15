Buddha Amarnath Yatra to begin on Aug 6

The annual Buddha Amarnath Yatra will begin in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district from August 6, its organisers said Monday.

This will be the 15th year of the yatra to the ancient temple of Lord Shiva in the district's Mandi hill, Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) general secretary Nishu Gupta told reporters here.

The VHP is the custodian of the yatra.

Pilgrims will leave for the temple from Jammu and they will be part of convoys like those of the Amarnath Yatra, he said, adding that the pilgrimage will be held amid tight security.

Deputy Commissioner, Poonch, Rahul Yadav has reviewed security, traffic, medical, drinking water and transport arrangements for the Budha Amarnath Yatra.

The yatra will begin on August 6 and end on August 16 with the departure of 'chari mubarakh' from the Dashnami Akhara in Poonch, he said.

Yadav exhorted upon all departments and stakeholders concerned to ensure proper arrangements for the smooth and successful conduct of the yatra.