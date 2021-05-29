Bride dies during wedding, groom made to marry her sister

An unexpected and bizarre incident took place in Uttar Pradesh’s Etawah district, during the marriage ceremony a young bride Surabhi suddenly fell unconscious beside the groom Manjesh Kumar just before the final ceremony of ‘pheras’.

The doctor said she died from a cardiac arrest. The sudden death of the bride created a ruckus in the house. But in the meantime, with the mutual consent of both the parties, a marriage proposal was proposed in front of the bride's younger sister Nisha.

Surabhi’s brother Saurabh told ANI, "We did not know what to do in the situation. Both the families sat together and someone suggested that my younger sister Nisha should be married to the groom. The families discussed the matter and both agreed. The body of Surabhi was kept in one room, while the marriage of the groom with Nisha was held and after the ‘baraat’ left, Surabhi’s last rites were conducted, Saurabh said.

Nisha accepted the offer due to the situation. After this, both were married in a gloomy atmosphere. The incident took place earlier this week.

"It was a tough call for our family. One daughter lay dead in one room and the wedding of another daughter was being solemnized in the other room. We have never witnessed such mixed emotions. The grief over her death and the happiness of the wedding have yet to sink in," Surabhi’s uncle Ajab Singh told the news agency.