BJP Rajya Sabha MP Vinay Sahasrabuddhe tests COVID positive after attending Parliament Session

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, who attended Parliament's ongoing Monsoon Session, on Thursday evening said he has tested positive for the coronavirus infection.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 17, 2020, 09:59 PM IST

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, who attended Parliament's ongoing Monsoon Session, on Thursday evening said he has tested positive for the coronavirus infection. "Last Friday I had got examined and was tested negative, hence attended the Parliament. But last night I had headache and mild fever, got examined and have tested positive for Covid-19," he said in a tweet. "Operating under strict protocols and medication as advised by doctors. Those who interacted with me may please consult doctors."

On Day 1 of the Parliament's Monsoon Session, 25 Lok Sabha Members of Parliament (MPs) have tested positive for COVID-19. Among the infected are legislators like Anant Hegde, Parvesh Verma, and Meenakshi Lekhi.

According to reports, the maximum number of COVID-19-infected legislators hail from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Among those who tested positive for COVID-19, 12 are from BJP, two from YRS Congress Party whose MPs represent seats from Andhra Pradesh, while one legislator each from Shiv Sena, DMK, and RSP have also tested positive for COVID-19.

