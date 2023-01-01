Search icon
Biryani becomes party favourite on New Year 2023: Swiggy delivers 3.5 lakh biryanis on December 31

Swiggy delivers over 3.5 lakh biriyani to doorsteps on New Year's eve.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 01, 2023, 09:05 PM IST

Swiggy delivers 3.5 lakh biriyani on New Year's eve | Photo: PTI

While most of the country was busy partying on the last day of the year, Swiggy was busy delivering food to our doorsteps. Satisfying the need of the customers, the food delivery applications delivered over 3.5 lakh biriyani on New Year's eve. 

Food delivery aggregator, Swiggy on Sunday (January 1) informed that the online food delivery platform has delivered more than 3.5 lakh biriyani and 2.5 lakh pizza across Lucknow (14.2 per cent) and Kolkata (10.4 per cent). 

Swiggy also said that the app had delivered 1.65 lakh Biryani orders at 7.20 pm on Saturday. Bawarchi, one of the top biryani-selling restaurants in Hyderabad delivered two biryanis per minute on 2021 New year's Eve and for December 31 it prepared 15 tonnes of the delicacy to meet the demand​, news agency PTI reported.

