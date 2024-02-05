Bill to prevent paper leaks set to be introduced in Parliament today, know all about it

Twitter
Headlines

Grammy Awards 2024: Shankar Mahadevan, Zakir Hussain's Shakti wins Best Global Music Album, see full list of winners

Elon Musk took illegal drugs with some Tesla, SpaceX board members: Report

After Sandeep Reddy Vanga's dig at Aamir Khan, actor's apology video for objectifying women in films goes viral

Mukesh Ambani overtakes Ratan Tata, Adani, Elon Musk, Sundar Pichai, becomes highest placed Indian, No. 2 globally in…

Britain's King Charles appoints his first female equerry

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

FIFA World Cup 2026: Tournament begins on June 11, final to take place in...

Britain's King Charles appoints his first female equerry

Meet man who sold tea with father, gave tuition, cracked UPSC thrice without coaching to become IPS, then IAS with AIR..

9 must-watch Bollywood spy thrillers

Eggs vs Chicken: which is better for you?

5 Bollywood films, including 3 superhits of 2023 that have not been released on OTT

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Animal, Sam Bahadur, Karmma Calling, Shark Tank India 3; latest OTT titles to binge-watch

Remember Bhootnath's Banku? Grown-up Aman Siddiqui looks unrecognisable, former child artiste is now...

Orry strikes his signature pose with Malaika Arora, Sussanne Khan, Nick Jonas at Jonas Brothers' party; see inside pics

IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 2 Highlights: Jaiswal, Bumrah Put India In Dominant Position Against England

Is Yashasvi Jaiswal The Next Virender Sehwag? Statistical Comparison | India vs England 2nd Test

IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 1 Highlights: Yashasvi Jaiswal Hits 179*, India End Day 1 On 336/6 | Cricket

After Sandeep Reddy Vanga's dig at Aamir Khan, actor's apology video for objectifying women in films goes viral

This superstar refused to work with Salman Khan after delivering blockbuster, rejected ensemble family drama because…

This star filmmaker was to direct Vikrant Massey-starrer 12th Fail, Vidhu Vinod Chopra replaced him because…

HomeIndia

India

Bill to prevent paper leaks set to be introduced in Parliament today, know all about it

The introduction of this bill underscores the government's dedication to maintaining the integrity of public examinations and creating a fair environment for all candidates.

article-main

Shivam Verma

Updated: Feb 05, 2024, 05:54 AM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In a significant move to tackle the rising issue of paper leaks in major examinations, the government is set to introduce the Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Bill, 2024 in Parliament on Monday. The proposed legislation suggests a robust stance against such malpractices, with penalties ranging from three to five years of imprisonment for paper leak cases. For organised crimes related to paper leaks, the bill proposes a more severe punishment of 5-10 years of imprisonment, according to the business list published on the Sansad website.

The scope of the bill extends to various public examinations, including UPSC, SSC, Railways, NEET, JEE, and CUET. For examination service provider firms, the bill suggests a hefty fine of up to Rs 1 crore and the recovery of the examination's proportionate cost. Additionally, the firm could face a four-year ban from conducting public examinations if found guilty.

To ensure fair investigations, the bill mandates that officers not below the rank of deputy superintendent of police or assistant commissioner of police conduct the inquiries. 

The bill identifies 20 offences and unfair means, such as impersonation, answer sheet manipulation, and document tampering, aimed at securing the merit or rank of a candidate.

Addressing the concerns raised by the youth regarding examination irregularities, President Droupadi Murmu had announced the government's commitment to addressing these issues during the joint sitting of Parliament at the Budget session's commencement.

Crucially, the bill safeguards candidates, ensuring they are not liable under its provisions, but remain covered by existing administrative regulations. The introduction of this bill underscores the government's dedication to maintaining the integrity of public examinations and creating a fair environment for all candidates.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet IRS officer whose father sold land to generate funds for his education, cracked UPSC with AIR…

FIFA World Cup 2026: Tournament begins on June 11, final to take place in...

Poonam Pandey death: Actress' family, sister untraceable, body missing, manager says...

'Being a cancer survivor...': Actress Chhavi Mittal slams Poonam Pandey's death hoax, calls it...

Meet man, not from IIT, IIM, VIT, who got Rs 1 crore salary offer but couldn't accept it due to…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Animal, Sam Bahadur, Karmma Calling, Shark Tank India 3; latest OTT titles to binge-watch

Remember Bhootnath's Banku? Grown-up Aman Siddiqui looks unrecognisable, former child artiste is now...

Orry strikes his signature pose with Malaika Arora, Sussanne Khan, Nick Jonas at Jonas Brothers' party; see inside pics

Meet Katrina Kaif's doppelganger, has worked with Ranbir, Ajay Devgn, Shahid, successful entrepreneur, owns...

Inside pictures of world's only 10-star hotel; check amenities, per room price

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE