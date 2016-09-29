BCCI must not think it is above the law, says Congress leader Manish Tewari

Cricket body is not opposing the reforms proposed by the Supreme Court, but only seeking clarifications, said ex-BCCI president Sharad Pawar.

Maintaining that it absolutely bizarre that a report by the Justice R M Lodha panel is not being implemented by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Congress leader Manish Tewari has said the panel's recommendations haves to be implemented, and added that the cricket body is not above the law.



Tewari told ANI, "It is absolutely bizarre that a report given by the former chief justice of India and accepted by a judgement of the current Chief Justice of India or a divison bench headed by the current Chief Justice of India, is not being implemented by the BCCI. There cannot be a more flagrant disrespect of the rule of law, and therefore, under those circumstances, the court, which is of course ceased of the matter at this point in time, would obviously look at it very seriously," he said.

Former BCCI president Sharad Pawar had on Wednesday said the cricket body is not opposing the reforms proposed by the Supreme Court, but only seeking clarifications.

Tewari said that judgement has to be implemented and the cricket body is not above the law.

"Well, there is a timeline for the implementation of reform. The fact remains that there is a judgement of the court and the judgement has to be implemented and the BCCI is not above the law," he added.

The Justice Lodha Committee on Wednesday submitted its status report with the Supreme Court, accusing the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) of defying the apex court's orders and stalling its proposed reforms.

In its report, the Supreme Court-appointed panel stated that the BCCI was not implementing its recommendations aimed at reforming the country's cricket governing body.

Responding to the Lodha panel's charge, the Supreme Court pulled up the BCCI, warning it to "fall in line" or face punitive action.

The Justice R M Lodha panel sought the removal of the BCCI top brass, including its president Anurag Thakur and secretary Ajay Shirke, for non-compliance of the apex court directions.

It said that the BCCI and its office bearers were not complying with directions and repeatedly issuing statements to undermine the authority of the court and the members of the Lodha panel, which had recommended structural reforms in BCCI.

The counsel appearing for the panel said BCCI is not replying to emails and other communications sent to them and repeatedly defying the orders of the court.

The bench headed by Chief Justice T S Thakur took note of the submissions and said these are serious allegations and BCCI has to follow the directions of the court.