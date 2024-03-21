Twitter
Bangalore South Lok Sabha Constituency to vote on April 26: Dates, schedule, party wise candidates, counting

The Bengaluru South Lok Sabha constituency is one of the 28 constituencies in the southern state, and consists of eight legislative assembly seats

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Mar 21, 2024

Bengaluru South Lok Sabha constituency: Voting to take place on April 26
As part of the first phase of the 2019 Karnataka election, the Bengaluru South Lok Sabha constituency is all set to go into election mode on April 26. The second phase is scheduled to begin on May 7.

Of the 28 Lok Sabha constituencies in the southern state, the Bengaluru South Lok Sabha constituency consists of eight seats for legislative assemblies: Govindraj Nagar, Vijay Nagar, Chickpet, Basavanagudi, Padmanabha Nagar, BTM Layout, Jayanagar and Bommanahalli.

Sowmya Reddy, daughter of Karnataka Minister Ramalinga Reddy, is a probable Congress candidate and will take on BJP MP Tejaswi Surya from Bengaluru South constituency.

In the previous elections, BJP's Tejasvi Surya won the seat by securing 739,229 votes (62.2 percent of votes) followed by Congress' BK Hariprasad--- 408,037 votes ( 34.3 percent) and Uttama Prajaakeeya Party's Ahoratra Natesha Polepalli--6136 (0.5 percent). 

Speaking to ANI, Surya said, "The whole of the country is eagerly looking forward to vote for Prime Minister Narendra for a record third time. Bengaluru is no exception. Since yesterday, people have been continuously calling us and expressing their desire to vote on April 26. They are saying they can't wait until the 26. That is the eagerness and enthusiasm. I am confident that in all the three seats of Bengaluru city, the BJP will outperform its previous margins".

"And win all the three Lok Sabha seats with a historic margin this time," said the BJP MP.

In the 2014 general elections, the seat was won by BJP's Ananth Kumar by securing 6,33,816 of votes (56.88 percent)A BJP worker said, "BJP has been retaining the seat for the last eight years from Ananth Kumar to Tejaswi Surya. What I feel is that we will win the seat with more majority."

A first-time voter said, "For Lok Sabha constituency, I am voting for the first time. I have seen a lot of development done by our MP Tejaswi Surya. His main focus is on health, education and sports."

In 2019, the BJP won 25 seats with a vote share of 51.7 percent. Congress won 1 seat with a 32.1 percent vote share, while JD(S) and Independent won one seat each in Karnataka.

The general election for 543 Lok Sabha seats will be held in seven phases starting April 19, with counting to be held on June 4.

(with inputs from ANI)

