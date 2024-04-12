Arunachal West Lok Sabha constituency: Check polling date, candidates list, past election results

On April 19, the first phase of the election will take place, where Arunachal West, one of the two Lok Sabha constituencies in Arunachal Pradesh, will cast its vote.

The Lok Sabha elections for the year 2024 have been scheduled by the Election Commission. This election will be held in seven phases, beginning from April 19 and concluding on June 1. The results of the elections will be announced on June 4. On April 19, the first phase of the election will take place, where Arunachal West, one of the two Lok Sabha constituencies in Arunachal Pradesh, will cast its vote. It is worth noting that the voter turnout for Arunachal West constituency in the previous Lok Sabha election held in 2019 was 364047. It is also important to mention that counting of votes for Arunachal West constituency will also take place on June 4.

Arunachal West Lok Sabha Election 2024 Candidates List

The announcement of the election schedule has led to the submission of nominations by major political parties and independent candidates. While some parties are gradually disclosing their candidates, others have already shared their lists of candidates. In the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha Elections for the Arunachal West Constituency, Kiren Rijiju is set to represent the Bharatiya Janata Party, while Nabam Tuki will contest from the Indian National Congress.

Arunachal West Lok Sabha Election past results

In the Lok Sabha elections of 2019, Kiren Rijiju, the BJP candidate, emerged victorious from Arunachal West constituency with a total of 225796 votes. The rival candidate Nabam Tuki from the Indian National Congress (INC) secured 364047 votes but could not defeat Rijiju. In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections as well, Kiren Rijiju had won from the Arunachal West constituency securing 169367 votes. At that time, he had defeated Takam Sanjoy, who was the INC candidate.