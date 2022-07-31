Search icon
Two GST numbers, Rs 8 crore transactions from 8 frozen accounts: How ED plans to tighten noose around Arpita Mukherjee

The ED has so far recovered over Rs 58 crore in cash from the two houses of Arpita Mukherjee, the 'close aide' of minister Partha Chatterjee.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 31, 2022, 11:04 PM IST

Arpita Mukherjee - File Photo

The Enforcement Directorate is focusing on two GST numbers registered in Kolkata with five different addresses that might reveal the business deals Arpita Mukherjee had with several individuals and companies, which has not disclosed during interrogation, reports Times of India

According to the report, Arpita started a business from three premises in Kamarhati in 2017 and got a GST number for her business. It was the same time when Zamira Sunshines, the real estate company registered at her Club Town residence, was floated. 

In 2020, Arpita started a nail salon business with a different GST number, which mentioned the address of a premise on Lake View Road. 

During the interrogation, sleuths tried to find out the people involved in these businesses. They are trying to find out high-value transactions she had made in the past few years. 

The ED officials are also tracing transactions worth Rs 8 crore in eight bank accounts of Arpita Mukherjee that were frozen by the central agency at the beginning of the investigation. 

ED sources said that now they are trying to track the two-way money trail in these bank accounts, the first being the source from where such huge amounts were transferred to these accounts and the second being the channels where such funds were transferred in due course.

"In the remaining days of this phase of our custody of Arpita Mukherjee and Partha Chatterjee till August 3, we will grill them thoroughly on this issue. If necessary, forensic audits of these accounts will also be done," an agency official said.

However, on Sunday afternoon while Chatterjee was taken to the ESI Hospital at Joka in the southern outskirts of Kolkata, the former Minister claimed that he did not have any money.

However, he refused to make any comment when asked who is the actual owner of the huge cash and gold recovered.

On July 23, the ED sleuths recovered Indian currency worth Rs 31.20 crore, foreign currencies worth around Rs 60 lakhs and gold ornaments around worth Rs 90 lakhs from Arpita Mukherjee`s flat at Diamond City housing complex at Tollygunge in South Kolkata.

Again on July 28, ED officials seized Rs 27.90 crore worth Indian currency and a total of 6 kg of gold in bars and ornaments from her another flat at Belgharia.

ED officials have already claimed that whatever has been recovered is just a small portion of the actual financial involvement in the multi-crore scam.

Agency sources said that besides checking the transaction details of these frozen bank accounts, their sleuths are simultaneously the different shale companies that are currently under their companies.

Besides Arpita Mukherjee, Partha Chatterjee`s son-in-law Kalyanmoy Bhattacharya and the latter`s maternal uncle Krishna Chandra Adhikari were found to be directors of some of these companies.

