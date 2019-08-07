AP Grama Sachivalayam recruitment 2019: Check rescheduled exam full date list, fee structure, all you need to know

Andhra Pradesh Grama Sachivalayam recruitment 2019 exam dates have been rescheduled by the Panchayat Raj and Rural Development of Andhra Pradesh.

As per reports, the exam date was revised after the administration consulted on rescheduling it following feedback from the candidates. The new exam schedule was released by Principal Secretary PR & RD and ex-officio Spl. Commissioner AP Bhavan at Government of Andhra Pradesh.

The officer took to Twitter and shared the updated exam schedule.

Revised VS/WS exam. schedule - pic.twitter.com/TObx4LxFy4 — Gopal krishna Dwivedi (@gkd600) August 5, 2019

Last to apply for AP Grama Sachivalayam recruitment 2019

Candidates must note that the last date to apply for AP Grama Sachivalayam recruitment 2019 is August 10, 2019. The exam will be held between September 1-8, 2019.

Admit card/exam hall ticket release date:

Candidates must follow the official website to remain updated about the release of admit cards/exam hall ticket which is expected to be released at least 3 days before the exam.

Fee structure for the registration process