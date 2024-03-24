Amethi Lok Sabha Election 2024: Check dates, party-wise candidates, past results and other important details

Here's a holistic analysis and breakdown of Amethi's upcoming Lok Sabha elections, including key dates, candidates, and previous election results. The Amethi Lok Sabha constituency consists of five Vidhan Sabha sectors: Tiloi, Salon, Jagdishpur, Gauriganj, and Amethi.

Uttar Pradesh’s Amethi is an important and decisive Lok Sabha constituency with a rich political history. The constituency is a general category seat and not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Congress and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) are the major parties in the constituency.

It is surrounded by Bara Banki and Faizabad to the north, Rae Bareli to the west, Sultanpur to the east, and Pratapgarh to the south.

Date of Amethi Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Phase 5: May 20

Previous election results in 2019, 2014, 2009

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Smriti Irani of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won in Amethi, defeating Rahul Gandhi of the Congress party by 468,514 votes. This signified a historic shift as Rahul Gandhi had previously captured the seat. In the 2014 elections, however, Rahul Gandhi won, defeating Smriti Irani. Before that, in 2009, Rahul Gandhi retained the seat, beating Chandra Parkash Mishra of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP). These election results highlight the changing political landscape and battles that have shaped the electoral history of Amethi over the years.

Historical Significance of Constituency

Amethi has been a vital constituency since its birth in 1967. Later, it witnessed the victory of several renowned leaders, including members of the Nehru-Gandhi family. As Amethi gets reading for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, people are awaiting the candidates, the campaigning, and ultimately, the results that will impact the political dynamics of the country.

Candidates for LS elections 2024

Union Minister Smriti Irani has been re-nominated by the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) to fight from Amethi in the 2024 Lok Sabha constituency. Upholding this decision, Irani conveyed her gratitude to the party leadership.

"In the past years, under the leadership of national servant Modi ji, the double engine government has set a solid foundation for the comprehensive development of Amethi. To sustain this momentum of progress and to empower Amethi to lead and become self-reliant, every resident of Amethi and every worker of @BJP4Amethi is committed with determination and enthusiasm," she asserted in a post on X.

