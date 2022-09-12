Search icon
4 of 6 criminals who escaped from jail lynched by mob in Meghalaya

A group of villagers cornered and lynched 4 out of the 6 prisoners who had escaped from Jowai prison on Saturday.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: ANI |Updated: Sep 12, 2022, 08:54 AM IST

A mob lynched to death four out of the six criminals who recently broke out of the Jowai jail in Meghalaya on Sunday at Shangpung village in the West Jaintia Hills district.
 
"The bodies will be taken to hospital and after that, identification of the bodies will come to know," the Meghalaya DGP LP Bishnoi said.Earlier on Saturday, six prisoners escaped from Jowai district jail after overpowering the jail staff."
 
The criminals who escaped from the jail are- I Love You Talang, Ramesh Dkhar, Marsanki Tariang, Rikmenlang Lamare, Shidorki Dkhar and Lodestar Tang," DGP Bishnoi said.
 
Ramesh Dkhar was arrested along with I Love You Talang in a twin murder case.
 
Damehipaia Papeng and Fullmoon Kharsahnoh have been accused of killing Taxi drivers in August in Jowai in Meghalaya.
 
Police received a video of the lynching of the escapee prisoners and are trying to identify the other three prisoners who were lynched along with I Love You Talang.
 
In the short videos, people were seen carrying sticks and beating up the escapees who were hiding in a forest.
 
A prison official said on Sunday that the arrested jail staff had apparently conspired with the escapees.
 
More details are awaited.
 
 
