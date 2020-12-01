Former Tamil Nadu IT Secretary Santhoshbabu joins Kamal Haasan’s Makkal Needhi Maiam

The former civil servant would be responsible for handling IT, Data, research, quality, manifesto and all headquarters operations.

In the presence of actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam Party President Kamal Haasan, Doctor turned IAS officer Santhosh Babu, who had recently taken voluntary retirement has joined the party as the General Secretary - Headquarters.

According to Kamal Hassan, the former civil servant would be responsible for handling IT, Data, research, quality, manifesto and all headquarters operations. The actor said that his party would provide a peaceful atmosphere for truthful and straightforward persons and achievers, jovially expressing regret that the civil servant should have joined them 6 months ago.

Haasan’s campaign tour which was said to begin by end of November has now been postponed owing to public health concerns amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Addressing the media, the 1995 batch civil servant said that he envisioned a model of IT-driven predictive governance that would nearly wipe out the need for one to visit a government office for routine work such as applying documents etc.

Pointing out the feats achieved by IT employees for their respective organizations working out of Chennai, he said the potential of Tamil Nadu was very high and people were doing world classwork. He compared the dynamism of the private sector with the lethargy of a government office and questioned why many routine tasks cant be done without having to visit an office and why such high performance was not enabled in the functioning of the government?