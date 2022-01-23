'This is homage to all women': Lupita Nyong'o speaks on her action spy thriller 'The 355'

After making an impressive mark in films like '12 Years a Slave,' 'Black Panther,' 'US,' the Kenyan-Mexican beauty Lupita Nyong'o has added another feather in her hat with her recently released spy-thriller 'The 355.' In the film, Lupita plays the character of a tech expert, Khadijah.

While speaking to WION, Nyong'o said that the film pays homage to women. "We know that there have been female spies for the longest of times, that's where the title is from. The first American female spy was referred to as 355, that was her code. So this is a homage to that – to all the women who risked their lives in that industry to make the world a safer place I suppose."

Here's the glimpse of Khadijah

Lupita also added what made her enthusiastic to be a part of the ensemble actioner, "The fact that Jessica Chastain had identified a gap in the espionage thriller genre, she called me and she said can you think of any movies in that genre with females at the helm? I couldn't think of any and so she went about creating a story that gives women a chance to be at the forefront of the espionage game."

Although Lupita plays a computer scientist, she revealed the challenge behind her preparation and agreed that she's the opposite of her character. "My brain isn't wired for scientific information of that kind, numeric information or whatever you call it. My brain is not wired for it. It was definitely the hardest challenge to learn the stuff, feel confident about the meaning of the stuff, to put an emotional attachment to the stuff that Khadija was talking about, fighting for and manipulating. The actress continued, "The film required a lot of physical training and a lot of brainy things. I would say, I was smart for all periods of shooting this film and I have very quickly and conveniently forgotten it all (laughs hysterically)."

The Simon Kinberg directorial 'The 355' has been in Indian cinemas from January 21, and it was released in the US cinemas on January 7.