Meet singer, who charges Rs 20 crore a song, has Rs 400 crore debt due to gambling habit, 'owned' by casino, lives in...

This international pop icon has acquired a debt of Rs 400 crore due to his gambling habits

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : Mar 18, 2024, 08:44 AM IST

Bruno Mars on stage
Bruno Mars is one of the most successful Hawaiian pop stars and artistes of the 21st century. The singer is the first artiste to receive six Diamond-certified songs in the United States and is regarded as a pop icon even though he is not even 40 right now. But, the singer has found himself in some financial jam, if a latest report is to be believed. As per the report, Mars currently faces a $50 million (Rs 400 crore) debt due to his gambling habits.

Bruno Mars’ Rs 400-crore gambling debt

In 2016, Bruno Mars signed a long-term contract with MGM Casion in Las Vegas, which has the singer perform there for a multimillion dollar sum each year. As per sources, Mars takes home $90 million (Rs 720 crore) per year with this deal. However, there is a small problem. News Nation reported earlier this week that Mars has fallen prey to a gambling habit. Quoting a source, the portal wrote, “He owes millions to the MGM (from gambling). His debts have gotten as high as $50 million.”

The report quoted the source as saying that the casino ‘basically own him’. The source added, “He makes $90 million a year off of the deal he did with the casino, but then he has to pay back his debt… after taxes.” Mars makes $1.5 million (Rs 12 crore) per night as part of his deal. Mars is practically living at the casino right now, both working and paying off his debt as per the report.

Bruno Mars’ impressive wealth and fees

While the $50 million-debt sounds like a huge number for anybody and it will no doubt financially impact Bruno Mars, it won’t bankrupt him. As per Yahoo, the singer has an impressive net worth of $175 million (Rs 1400 crore), which means he is likely to sail through this bad phase if he does not make bad financial decisions. Then, Mars stands to further earn from his performances. As per reports, he charges anywhere between $2.5-3.5 million (Rs 20-28 crore) per song.

