Hollywood

Meet actress who debuted with superstar, battled nepotism, was mocked for dark skin, left India to become Hollywood star

This former child actor left Indian films despite hit debut, talked about dealing with nepotism and colourism

Latest News

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : Apr 18, 2024, 12:18 PM IST

Avantika (Image: Instagram)
Nepotism is a buzzword in the Indian film industry today. Many actors and filmmakers have spoken about it and how tough it is for outsiders to break into Indian films. Among them is one promising young actress, who started as a child artiste before planning to graduate to lead roles. However, battles with nepotism and jibes on her dark skin made her look for these opportunities elsewhere.

The actress who debuted with a superstar, was mocked for dark skin

Avantika Vandanapu, known simply as Avantika, was a child artiste whose first work was Brahmotsavam, which she did at the age of 11. The film starred Mahesh Babu, Kajal Aggarwal, Samantha, and Pranitha Subhash. The actress worked in other films like Premam and Balakrishnadu. But in 2018, she quit Telugu films because she felt she was being relegated to unimportant roles. In an interview with PTI earlier this year, she shared her reason for being apprehensive about working in India. “There are 100 per cent plans to work in India. But it's a different beast. There's a lot to battle that goes beyond talent to work like nepotism, colourism. I don't have that necessarily going in my favour.” On social media, Avantika frequently faces jibes for her dark skin, but she says she has come to take it all in her stride.

Avantika today (L) and with Mahesh Babu on Brahmotsavam sets (R)

Avantika’s Hollywood dreams

In 2021, Avantika starred in her first international project, a Disney film called Spin. She was 16. But her breakthrough role came earlier this year when she appeared in a supporting role in the remake of Mean Girls. Her performance as Karen Shetty was appreciated and the film was a box office success, earning over $100 million at the box office. Avantika did make a return to India when she appeared in the lead role in Amazon Prime Video’s web series Big Girls Don’t Cry. She is set to be seen in an international web series A Crown of Wishes.

