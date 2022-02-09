Kanye West drops pics with Kim Kardashian and children, says 'God please bring our family back'

Kanye West, after having a heated public feud with estranged wife Kim Kardashian, dropped a picture with her and his children. From the caption, it seems that he is missing his family a lot these days.

Kanye West on Wednesday took to Instagram and shared a collage that featured Kim Kardashian and his children, North (8-year-old), Saint (6-year-old), Chicago (4-year-old), and Psalm (2-year-old). Sharing the picture, he wrote, “GOD PLEASE BRING OUR FAMILY BACK TOGETHER.”

For the unversed, West had deleted all the pictures with Kardashian from Instagram a few days back. He had also accused his wife of kidnapping their daughter Chicago. Not only this, but he also blamed Kim for putting his North on TikTok against his will.

He had written, “Since this is my first divorce I need to know what I should do about my daughter being put on TikTok against my will."

Meanwhile, as per ANI, Kim had slammed him over this. She said, “Kanye’s constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create. As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision -- because it brings her so much happiness.”

She added, “Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kany’s obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all. From the beginning, I have wanted nothing but a healthy and supportive co-parenting relationship because it is what is best for our children and it saddens me that Kanye continues to make it impossible every step of the way."

Nearly after seven years of marriage, Kim filed for divorce in February. They got married in 2014 after dating for two years. Kanye has been making headlines for wanting a second chance from Kim.