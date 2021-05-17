'Black Widow' new clip: Scarlett Johansson races through traffic in fast shootout with mysterious motorcyclist

Marvel Studios' 'Black Widow' unveiled another teaser clip from the film during the MTV Movie and TV Awards on Sunday. According to Deadline, the Scarlett Johansson-starrer is helmed by Cate Shortland and created by Kevin Feige.

The recently-released clip sees Johansson weaving through traffic in a fast shootout with a motorcyclist. 'Black Widow' will be released simultaneously in theatres and on Disney+ with Head Access in most Disney+ markets on July 9, 2021.

At the MTV Movie and TV Awards, the 'Marriage Story' star was respected with the 'Generation Award' that celebrates actors whose diverse contributions to both film and TV have transformed them into popular household names.

Her husband Colin Jost interrupted the actor's acceptance speech by dumping green slime on her head. According to People magazine, midway through the 'Black Widow' star's acceptance speech, husband Jost dumped green slime on her head a prank that happened to be inspired by the wrong award show.

She tells her fans while appearing virtually from home, "This award is made possible by all of you, in fact. And it's because of that that it's so meaningful to me."

Johansson goes on to introduce a clip from 'Black Widow' when the goo falls on her head. "What the f***!" she shouts, as Jost says with a smile, "MTV! 'You got slimed!'

The actor then says, "That's Nickelodeon!"

"I'm very, very sorry. I'll get a towel... Love you," says the 'Saturday Night Live' star, who tied the knot with Johansson in October. "Where did you even get this?" she asks of the slime, to which Jost responds, "Amazon."

As revealed by Deadline, the 'Avengers' actor joins previous recipients Sandra Bullock, Jim Carrey, Tom Cruise, Johnny Depp, Robert Downey Jr., Jamie Foxx, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and Mike Myers.

Additional Generation Award honourees include Chris Pratt, Adam Sandler, Will Smith, Mark Wahlberg and Reese Witherspoon.