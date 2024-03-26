Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

The Great Indian Kapil Show: Ranbir Kapoor makes shocking revelation involving mom Neetu Kapoor and his girlfriends

MI vs SRH, IPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Crew music composer duo Akshay & IP didn't feel pressure on recreating Choli Ke Peeche: 'We understand...' | Exclusive

MI vs SRH IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Bad Boys Ride or Die trailer: Miami's finest Will Smith, Martin Lawrence framed as fugitives; fans say 'action ka baap'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

The Great Indian Kapil Show: Ranbir Kapoor makes shocking revelation involving mom Neetu Kapoor and his girlfriends

MI vs SRH, IPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Crew music composer duo Akshay & IP didn't feel pressure on recreating Choli Ke Peeche: 'We understand...' | Exclusive

8 powerful birds that hunt and eat snakes

10 highest opening partnerships in IPL history

Weight Loss: Vegetarian foods rich in protein other than paneer

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan celebrate Holi with friends, couple poses closely with Aaradhya

Kriti Kharbanda gets kiss from Pulkit Samrat, tears his clothes in fun pics from their ‘unconventional’ haldi ceremony

Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat drop inside photos from their 'happening' reception, fans call them 'cutest couple'

Watch! India Tears Into Pakistan In Geneva, Asks It to 'Stop Terror Factories…' | IPU Parliament

Arvind Kejriwal Arrest: AAP Leaders Boycott Holi, Continue Protest Against Arvind Kejriwal's Arrest

Ujjain Mahakaleshwar Fire: 13 Priests Severely Injured During Bhasma Aarti In Madhya Pradesh | MP

The Great Indian Kapil Show: Ranbir Kapoor makes shocking revelation involving mom Neetu Kapoor and his girlfriends

Crew music composer duo Akshay & IP didn't feel pressure on recreating Choli Ke Peeche: 'We understand...' | Exclusive

Bad Boys Ride or Die trailer: Miami's finest Will Smith, Martin Lawrence framed as fugitives; fans say 'action ka baap'

HomeHollywood

Hollywood

Bad Boys Ride or Die trailer: Miami's finest Will Smith, Martin Lawrence framed as fugitives; fans say 'action ka baap'

The fourth instalment of Will Smith, Martin Lawernce's blockbuster action franchise promises four times the action, four times the thrill.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Mar 26, 2024, 10:02 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

article-main
Martin Lawerence and Will Smith in Bad Boys Ride or Die (Image source: Screengrab)
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Miami's finest, badass,  Detective Mike Lowrey (Will Smith) and Marcus Burnett (Martin Lawernce) are back in action, but with a big twist. The first trailer of Bad Boys: Ride or Die was unveiled on Tuesday, and left fans of the franchise gaga over it. The upcoming movie will be the fourth instalment of the blockbuster action-comedy series developed by Micheal Bay with Bad Boys (1995), Bad Boys II (2003), and Bad Boys For Life (2020). 

Continuing its legacy since 1995, the trailer of the fourth film in the popular action-comedy franchise, titled Bad Boys: Ride or Die, shares a glimpse into the roller coaster adventure that the epic duo Will Smith and Martin Lawrence are embarking on. This summer, the world's favourite Bad Boys are back with their iconic mix of edge-of-your-seat action and outrageous comedy but this time with a twist: Miami's finest are now on the run.

Watch the explosive, power-packed trailer of Bad Boys: Ride or Die

Soon after the trailer was released, several fans of the series welcomed the upcoming instalment with positive responses. A fan wrote, "These guys have been doing great BAD BOY MOVIES for 30 years. Legendary." Another fan wrote, "Bad boys back with classic feel." A netizen wrote, "Ah the Bad Boys scene with Shaun Toub being reenacted lol." Another netizen wrote, "Can't wait for this blockbuster." One of the netizens called it "Action ka baap." An internet user wrote, "Real Bade Miyan Chote Miyan."

Directed by Adil & Bilall, the film also features Vanessa Hudgens, Alexander Ludwig, Paola Nuñez, Eric Dane, Ioan Gruffudd, Jacob Scipio, Melanie Liburd, Tasha Smith ​​with Tiffany Haddish and Joe Pantoliano. Sony Pictures Entertainment India will exclusively release Bad Boys: Ride or Die in Indian cinemas on 7th June 2024, in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, both in 2D and IMAX formats.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet man who built 10 iconic brands, made Rs 10,000 crore company, he is...

MI vs SRH IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

RCB vs PBKS IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Punjab Kings

CUET UG 2024 registration deadline today; here's how to apply

MI vs SRH, IPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan celebrate Holi with friends, couple poses closely with Aaradhya

Kriti Kharbanda gets kiss from Pulkit Samrat, tears his clothes in fun pics from their ‘unconventional’ haldi ceremony

Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat drop inside photos from their 'happening' reception, fans call them 'cutest couple'

IPL 2024 opening ceremony: Akshay Kumar, AR Rahman, Tiger Shroff to kickstart tournament; check full list of performers

Phir Hera Pheri, Ta Ra Rum Pum child star Angelina Idnani's transformation stuns fans: 'No less than Bollywood heroines'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement