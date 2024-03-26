Bad Boys Ride or Die trailer: Miami's finest Will Smith, Martin Lawrence framed as fugitives; fans say 'action ka baap'

The fourth instalment of Will Smith, Martin Lawernce's blockbuster action franchise promises four times the action, four times the thrill.

Miami's finest, badass, Detective Mike Lowrey (Will Smith) and Marcus Burnett (Martin Lawernce) are back in action, but with a big twist. The first trailer of Bad Boys: Ride or Die was unveiled on Tuesday, and left fans of the franchise gaga over it. The upcoming movie will be the fourth instalment of the blockbuster action-comedy series developed by Micheal Bay with Bad Boys (1995), Bad Boys II (2003), and Bad Boys For Life (2020).

Continuing its legacy since 1995, the trailer of the fourth film in the popular action-comedy franchise, titled Bad Boys: Ride or Die, shares a glimpse into the roller coaster adventure that the epic duo Will Smith and Martin Lawrence are embarking on. This summer, the world's favourite Bad Boys are back with their iconic mix of edge-of-your-seat action and outrageous comedy but this time with a twist: Miami's finest are now on the run.

Watch the explosive, power-packed trailer of Bad Boys: Ride or Die

Soon after the trailer was released, several fans of the series welcomed the upcoming instalment with positive responses. A fan wrote, "These guys have been doing great BAD BOY MOVIES for 30 years. Legendary." Another fan wrote, "Bad boys back with classic feel." A netizen wrote, "Ah the Bad Boys scene with Shaun Toub being reenacted lol." Another netizen wrote, "Can't wait for this blockbuster." One of the netizens called it "Action ka baap." An internet user wrote, "Real Bade Miyan Chote Miyan."

Directed by Adil & Bilall, the film also features Vanessa Hudgens, Alexander Ludwig, Paola Nuñez, Eric Dane, Ioan Gruffudd, Jacob Scipio, Melanie Liburd, Tasha Smith ​​with Tiffany Haddish and Joe Pantoliano. Sony Pictures Entertainment India will exclusively release Bad Boys: Ride or Die in Indian cinemas on 7th June 2024, in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, both in 2D and IMAX formats.