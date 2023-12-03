Headlines

Health

White Lung Syndrome hits children in US; Know its signs, symptoms

White Lung Syndrome, a mysterious illness, has seen a concerning global rise, notably in Europe, the US, and China. In Denmark, cases have escalated to 'epidemic' proportions, sparking widespread concern.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 03, 2023, 06:19 AM IST

The global concern stemming from China's pneumonia outbreak has put healthcare systems on high alert worldwide. Recent reports indicate the spread of a condition termed "white lung syndrome," a severe form of pneumonia characterized by white patches on chest x-rays. Although the term implies a specific illness, it encompasses various conditions causing similar symptoms.

Symptoms:

White lung syndrome manifests differently based on its root cause. Common symptoms include:

  • Dry, persistent cough
  • Mild to high fever
  • Severe shortness of breath often requiring hospitalization
  • Sharp or dull chest pain aggravated by breathing
  • Profound fatigue hindering daily activities
  • Loss of appetite leading to weight loss
  • Wheezing during breathing
  • In severe instances, it can progress to respiratory failure, posing a life-threatening situation.

Causes:

White lung syndrome can result from diverse factors:

  • Viral infections like influenza, RSV, and COVID-19 are primary culprits.
  • Bacterial infections such as pneumonia or sepsis, though less common, can cause it.
  • Rare instances involve fungal infections in individuals with weakened immune systems.
  • Inhaling harmful substances like dust, fumes, or chemicals.
  • Autoimmune diseases where the body's immune system attacks healthy tissues.

Prevention:

While no foolproof prevention method exists, mitigating risks can be achieved by:

  • Receiving vaccinations available for viruses like influenza and COVID-19.
  • Regular handwashing to curb germ transmission.
  • Avoiding smoking to protect lung health and reduce susceptibility to infections.
  • Maintaining a healthy lifestyle with a balanced diet and regular exercise to boost the immune system.
  • Steer clear of sick individuals, especially if your immune system is compromised.
  • Wearing masks to shield against inhaling harmful substances.

Treatment:

Treatment varies based on the underlying cause. Antibiotics, antivirals, oxygen therapy, or mechanical ventilation might be prescribed depending on severity.

Following these measures can aid in safeguarding against white lung syndrome and other respiratory illnesses.

