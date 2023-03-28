These foods will help you stay healthy during menopause

Although menopause is a normal physiological process that occurs in women after the cessation of menstruation, but during this time women have to face many physical and mental changes. Often periods become uncontrollable, for example, periods start coming once in a few months or years before they stop completely. Menopause usually occurs between the ages of 45 and 55, but it can happen before and after this age as well.

Night sweats, feeling extremely hot, poor concentration, anxiety, vaginal dryness and mood swings are common during this time, but a healthy diet and regular exercise during this time will not only help you feel better but also provide long-term benefits. If you include Anti-Inflammatory-Food in your food, then half of your work becomes easy like this. Today we are going to tell you about such food.

Berries:

Blueberries, strawberries and raspberries are anti-inflammatory powerhouses of natural nutrients. It helps in keeping the mind healthy. Regulates blood pressure. Helps preserve the cardioprotective benefits of estrogen that decline during menopause and keeps the heart healthy. These berries are rich in antioxidants which help in dealing with stress. They also provide relief from insomnia during menopause.

Vegetables and leafy greens:

Phytoestrogens are found in legumes like soy. Which is helpful in correcting the fluctuations of hormones in women going through menopause by stimulating the response of tissues that take estrogen in the body. Soya is also beneficial for bone health. Legumes like black beans and kidney beans help lower blood sugar and increase insulin sensitivity. There are also good sources of calcium and vitamin D.

Whole grains:

Whole grains must also be there in the diet of women with menopause. Whole grains include grains such as buckwheat and quinoa, which contain protein, fiber, B vitamins, and magnesium. These grains are also gluten free with higher nutritional value than most conventional grains.

salmon:

Omega-3 fatty acids are known to have anti-inflammatory properties and the oily fish salmon is a great source of them. Omega-3 and fatty acids help in improving triglyceride and controlling blood pressure and also keeps women's heart healthy. Research has also found that omega-3 fatty acids are helpful in improving the mental health of midlife women, along with recovering from anxiety and depression. Vegetarian women can choose omega-3 supplements as an alternative.

Dark Chocolate:

Dark chocolate is an excellent source of magnesium. Women do not get enough of this element in their diet. Magnesium helps with mood, sleep, bone health, regular bowel movements, and more.

Don't do these things:

Avoid spicy food, high calorie foods and fizzy drinks.

Cut down on saturated fat. Replace these with unsaturated fats. For example, use olive oil instead of butter for cooking.

Don't drink alcohol and don't smoke.

Do meditation and breathing exercises. These can help in relaxing the body and mind.

Whenever possible, eat only whole grains, fruits and vegetables.

