Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeHealth

How to manage irregular periods? Eat these 4 things to get your periods without delay

While most women are facing the problem of irregular periods, you can include these things in your diet to get your periods without delay

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 17, 2022, 08:50 AM IST

How to manage irregular periods? Eat these 4 things to get your periods without delay
Photo: Pexels

At present, most women are facing the problem of irregular periods. According to experts, irregular periods during the onset are not a big concern, but if you have irregular periods continuously for more than a year during adolescence or 3 months or more in your reproductive age, then it is very serious. subject, it should not be ignored at all. While most women start taking various hormonal medicines without knowing the root cause of irregular periods. Which can have serious consequences. However, with some natural remedies and some minor lifestyle changes, periods can be regularized. According to Ayurveda, by finding out the root causes behind irregular periods, this problem can be eliminated from the root.

Include these things into your diet plan to get your periods without delay

Turmeric 

Turmeric is a very beneficial herb for health, in which many types of medicinal properties are present. It not only prevents infection but also treats irregular periods. If you have problems with irregular periods, drink warm milk with honey before sleeping at night. This can cure period cramps. The curcumin present in turmeric is similar to the estrogen hormone, which can help in regularizing irregular periods.

Cumin seeds 

There are some effective nutrients present in cumin, which help to contract the muscles of the uterus and regulate the cycle of periods. Drink cumin water regularly for a few days. For this, put two spoons of cumin seeds in a cup of water at night and leave it. Drink this water on an empty stomach in the morning.

Cinnamon 

Cinnamon supplementation helps in regulating insulin levels in the body. Period-related problems also occur due to low insulin levels. If you have PCOS, take cinnamon, it reduces pain, and irregular periods become normal.

Drink 5 fennel water

Fennel is a very effective herb for treating irregular periods. It helps in balancing hormones and promoting ovulation. It also relieves abdominal pain, and cramps caused due to menstruation. Boil a glass of water. Add 1-2 teaspoons of fennel to it. When the water remains half, filter it. The problem of irregular menstruation is removed by drinking fennel water.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Nora Fatehi, Nia Sharma, others sizzle in sexy outfits
Viral Photos of the Day: Sara Ali Khan looks gorgeous in blue suit, Ayan Mukerji-Ranbir Kapoor promote Brahmastra
How to sign up for WhatsApp banking services: SBI, Axis, HDFC, BoB and ICICI
Navratri 2022: Know how fasting this Durga Puja can detoxify your gut
Viral Photos of the Day: Malaika Arora stuns in athleisure outift, Kartik Aaryan-Kiara Advani pose for romantic photo
Speed Reads
More
First-image
T20 World Cup 2022: Netherlands defeat UAE by 3 wickets in nail-biting win
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.