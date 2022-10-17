How to manage irregular periods? Eat these 4 things to get your periods without delay

Photo: Pexels

At present, most women are facing the problem of irregular periods. According to experts, irregular periods during the onset are not a big concern, but if you have irregular periods continuously for more than a year during adolescence or 3 months or more in your reproductive age, then it is very serious. subject, it should not be ignored at all. While most women start taking various hormonal medicines without knowing the root cause of irregular periods. Which can have serious consequences. However, with some natural remedies and some minor lifestyle changes, periods can be regularized. According to Ayurveda, by finding out the root causes behind irregular periods, this problem can be eliminated from the root.

Include these things into your diet plan to get your periods without delay

Turmeric

Turmeric is a very beneficial herb for health, in which many types of medicinal properties are present. It not only prevents infection but also treats irregular periods. If you have problems with irregular periods, drink warm milk with honey before sleeping at night. This can cure period cramps. The curcumin present in turmeric is similar to the estrogen hormone, which can help in regularizing irregular periods.

Cumin seeds

There are some effective nutrients present in cumin, which help to contract the muscles of the uterus and regulate the cycle of periods. Drink cumin water regularly for a few days. For this, put two spoons of cumin seeds in a cup of water at night and leave it. Drink this water on an empty stomach in the morning.

Cinnamon

Cinnamon supplementation helps in regulating insulin levels in the body. Period-related problems also occur due to low insulin levels. If you have PCOS, take cinnamon, it reduces pain, and irregular periods become normal.

Drink 5 fennel water

Fennel is a very effective herb for treating irregular periods. It helps in balancing hormones and promoting ovulation. It also relieves abdominal pain, and cramps caused due to menstruation. Boil a glass of water. Add 1-2 teaspoons of fennel to it. When the water remains half, filter it. The problem of irregular menstruation is removed by drinking fennel water.