Are you fond of beverages? See how drinks can cause baldness in men

Can beverages cause baldness in men? | Photo: Pixabay

Men all over the world suffer from bald spots and partial or complete baldness. While some of it is genetically driven and affected by factors like environment, a new study suggests that one of the reasons for baldness can be the intake of certain drinks. A particular set of drinks can contribute to the risk of baldness in men by 30 per cent.

Experts at Tsinghua University, Beijing suggest that men who regularly consume sweetened tea, coffee and energy drinks can suffer severe hair loss. Researchers stated that men consuming between one to three litres of these beverage types per week could be more likely to suffer hair loss.

Drinking one serving of sweetened drinks rises the probability of hair loss by 42 per cent in comparison to a person who did not drink a sweetened drink. Experts conducted an experiment and closely observed the dietary habits and mental health history of 1000 Chinese men aged 18-45 years over a four-month period.

Researchers found that people who consumed more fast food were more likely to experience hair loss. It was also discovered that people with a history of anxiety issues were also more prone to the condition.

Experts stated that hair follicle cells are the second-fastest dividing cell in the body that needs all essential nutrients that are found in a healthy and balanced diet including-- healthy fats, carbohydrates, lean proteins, vitamins and minerals.

All of these nutrients collectively work to prevent shedding and hair thinning. On the other hand, nutritional deficiencies and crash diets can aggravate the state. As per the National Health Service (NHS), approximately 50 to 100 stands a day is the normal proportion of hair loss. In most cases, it is nothing to worry about, but sometimes it can be indicative of an underlying health condition.