DNA Explainer: Model Code of Conduct comes into effect, what changes now? 

The Model Code of Conduct becomes active as soon as the dates for elections are announced and stays in place until the results are declared.

Latest News

Shivam Verma

Updated : Mar 16, 2024, 05:25 PM IST | Edited by : Shivam Verma

The Lok Sabha elections 2024 will be held in seven phases from April 19, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar announced on Saturday. The counting will be held on June 4. The MCC becomes active as soon as the dates for elections are announced and stays in place until the results are declared. This means it's in effect from now until the elections are finished.

What is Model Code of Conduct? 

The Model Code of Conduct (MCC) is like a rulebook for political parties and leaders during elections in India. It has guidelines to make sure that elections are fair and free from unfair influence. The MCC covers many things like what politicians can say in their speeches, how they should behave on voting day, and even what they can promise in their election manifestos.

Some of the key rules in the MCC include:

Fair Play: Political parties in power can't use their position to gain an advantage in the elections. They can't announce new policies, projects, or schemes that could sway voters.

Equal Opportunities: The ruling party has to treat opposition parties fairly. They can't use government resources or facilities for their own campaigns.

No Discrimination: Campaigns should focus on the work of political parties and candidates, not on stirring up caste or religious sentiments.

Respect for Silence: There's a 48-hour period before voting starts called "election silence." During this time, no campaigning is allowed to give voters a chance to think calmly before casting their votes.

If someone is accused of breaking the MCC, they have to respond to the Election Commission. They can admit fault and apologise or argue against the accusation. If they're found guilty, they might receive a written warning from the Election Commission. In simple terms, the MCC is like a fair play rulebook for elections in India.

