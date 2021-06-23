Headlines

Yash starrer 'KGF: Chapter 2' to release in September? Details inside

'KGF2' is the most awaited film of 2021 with a budget of hundred crores, it is set to release soon worldwide

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 23, 2021, 08:16 PM IST

Kannada superstar Yash starrer 'KGF 2', is the most awaited film of the year might postpose its release date. As per the film critic and trade analyst Sumit Kadel, the film might have a theatrical release on September 9, 2021, only if the third wave of COVID-19 does not hit the country and the virus is under control. 

Reportedly, the makers of the film are also in talks with Amazon Prime Video for digital rights post the big-screen release. 

Film critic Sumit Kadel tweeted, “#KGFChapter2 could have a theatrical release on 9th September providing covid is under control by then & theaters reopen across India.  #KGF2.” However, there has been no confirmation regarding the release date and the digital release are simply speculations. 

'KGF 2' can help revive the Box Office only if it releases in theatres, which again is a tough decision to make. The film might bear losses if released pan-India since there will only be fifty percent seating in theatres. 

The hundred crore film will release  worldwide in Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Malayalam. The film features an ensemble cast including Yash as Rocky, Sanjay Dutt as Adheera, Raveena Tandon as Ramika Sen, and Srinidhi Shetty as Reena. The film is directed by Prashnath Neel. 

