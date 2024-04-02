Twitter
Who is Neelam Upadhyaya? South star, fiancee of Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth, know their love story's Ambani link

Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth and actress Neelam Upadhyaya got engaged, and the news has taken the internet by storm. But who is Neelam Upadhyaya? Read on to know more.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Apr 02, 2024, 07:50 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Neelam Upadhyaya and Siddharth Chopra (Image source: Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra can't control her excitement as her younger brother Siddharth Chopra got engaged to his longtime girlfriend Neelam Upadhyaya. Reportedly, during Priyanka's latest trip to India with her husband Nick Jonas, and daughter Malti Marie, Priyanka attended the roka ceremony of the couple on March 30, in Mumbai. Priyanka shared Neelam's post and moment from their roka on her Instagram. 

Who is Neelam Upadhyaya? 

Neelam Upadhyaya is a popular actress, who is working in Tamil and Telugu films. Born on October 5, 1993, in Mumbai, Neelam has an elder brother, who is married and based in India. Neelam also has a sister, and she got married to a businessman and moved to Australia.

Neelam Upadhyaya's first break? 

Neelam Upadhyaya caught attention after her portfolio for MTV's Style Check was well received, which prompted filmmakers to offer her acting opportunities. The actress made her film debut with the Telugu film Mr.7 (2012), followed by Action 3D (2013). In the same year, Neelam made her Tamil debut with Unnodu Oru Naal. In 2015, Neelam starred in Om Shanthi Om. She also starred in Tamasha (Telugu). Though Neelam has not given a major hit at the box office, her performance has been praised by critics. 

Neelam's social media presence

On Instagram, Neelam is quite active, and she has 21K followers. Neelam follows 643 people on Instagram, including her would-be sister-in-law Priyanka Chopra. 

Check out Neelam's post about her roka with Siddharth 

Neelam and Siddharth's love story has an Ambani connection 

In 2019, Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth Chopra attended the grand Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at the Ambanis' with a date. Earlier she was referred to as the 'mystery girl' till Siddharth revealed her identity in a recent Instagram story. 

Check out Siddharth story with Neelam

In the same year, Siddharth called off her wedding with Ishita Kumar. He was earlier engaged to Ishita, but the couple 'mutually called off wedding' in June 2019. While speaking to SpotboyE, Priyanka Chopra's mother Madhu Chopra said the wedding was cancelled because Siddharth wasn't ready. "My son Siddharth said he was not ready for marriage yet. He explained he needed more time," Madhu added.

