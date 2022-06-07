Vignesh Shivan confirms wedding with Nayanthara on June 9, details inside

Vignesh Shivan/Instagram

Popular film director, producer, and lyricist Vignesh Shivan confirmed that his wedding with Nayanthara, the leading lady of South Indian cinema will take place at a private resort in Mahabalipuram on Thursday, June 9. The marriage ceremony will be attended by their family members and close friends in attendance.

After their wedding rumours had become the talk of the town in the past few days, the filmmaker took it upon himself to officially announce the wedding details in a press conference at Taj Club House, Chennai on the morning of Tuesday, June 7, two days ahead of the festivities.

Announcing their special day, Vignesh Shivan also revealed why they decided to shift their wedding from Tirupati to Mahabalipuram. As per a report in India Today, the director said, "We wanted to get married in a temple. However, there were logistics issues and it was difficult to bring our families to Tirupati. Hence, we decided to change the wedding venue to Mahabalipuram."

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan recently met with the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin inviting him for their wedding festivities. Also, present on the occasion was actor, film producer, and politician Udhayanidhi Stalin, the son of the current Chief Minister.

It is being said that the couple has already sold their wedding video rights to the streaming platform Netflix for a whopping amount, as per a report in News18. The report also states that the leading filmmaker Gautham Menon will be filming the entire wedding ceremony in a documentary style.



READ | Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan sell their wedding video rights to OTT platform for whopping amount?

Meanwhile, on the work front, the couple recently collaborated on the romantic comedy Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, which also starred Vijay Sethupathi and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the leading roles. Released on April 28, the film earned well at the box office and is streaming on the platform Disney+ Hotstar.