Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Astronomical Union names asteroid 'Jayantmurthy' in honor of Indian scientist

ISIS claims responsibility for terror attack on Moscow concert hall; US claims of warning Russia about impending attack

This big budget hit, which won 7 Oscars, was banned in Arab countries, rejected by Dilip Kumar because…

Martyr's Day 2024: History, significance and everything you need to know

Bihar Board 12th Result 2024: BSEB Inter results to be announced today; check time, how to download

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

IPL 2024 Opening Ceremony: From Akshay Kumar To AR Rehman; Star Studded Opening Ceremony Of IPL

Elvish Yadav Bail: Elvish Yadav Granted Bail In Snake Venom Case | Bigg Boss OTT 2 Winner

Holi Myth: Did Gujiya Originate In India Or Turkey? | Food Fusion | DNA Pakwan

8 high protein foods to shed belly fat

10 foods to avoid when you have arthritis

List of players injured/unavailable in IPL 2024

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

IPL 2024 opening ceremony: Akshay Kumar, AR Rahman, Tiger Shroff to kickstart tournament; check full list of performers

Phir Hera Pheri, Ta Ra Rum Pum child star Angelina Idnani's transformation stuns fans: 'No less than Bollywood heroines'

Divyenndu, Avinash, Pratik promote Madgaon Express in Ahmedabad, enjoy Gujarati food with Nora Fatehi, Kunal Kemmu

IPL 2024 Opening Ceremony: From Akshay Kumar To AR Rehman; Star Studded Opening Ceremony Of IPL

Elvish Yadav Bail: Elvish Yadav Granted Bail In Snake Venom Case | Bigg Boss OTT 2 Winner

Holi Myth: Did Gujiya Originate In India Or Turkey? | Food Fusion | DNA Pakwan

This big budget hit, which won 7 Oscars, was banned in Arab countries, rejected by Dilip Kumar because…

Madgaon Express box office collection day 1: Divyenndu, Pratik Gandhi, Avinash Tiwary's comedy opens at Rs 1.50 crore

This actress took loan from father, worked as cleaner at food joint for Rs 1500, later became top TV star, now...

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

This big budget hit, which won 7 Oscars, was banned in Arab countries, rejected by Dilip Kumar because…

Dilip Kumar rejected a big-budget blockbuster, which went on to win seven Oscars.

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated : Mar 23, 2024, 07:11 AM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

article-main
Oscar-winning film that Dilip Kumar rejected
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Dilip Kumar, known as the Tragedy King of Bollywood, never failed to impress the audience with his performances. The actor once rejected a high-budget film just to focus on his career in Indian cinema and later that film won multiple Oscars. 

The film Dilip Kumar rejected, turned out to be a huge blockbuster of the 60s. Not only this, the movie though banned in Arab countries, went on to win 7 Oscars. It was none other than Lawrence of Arabia. 

Helmed by David Lean, Lawrence of Arabia is a biographical adventure film based on the life of of T. E. Lawrence and his 1926 book Seven Pillars of Wisdom (also known as Revolt in the Desert). The film was reportedly made on a massive budget and the screenplay was written by Robert Bolt and Michael Wilson.

Dilip Kumar was offered a role in the Oscar-winning movie, Lawrence of Arabia, which could have been his Hollywood debut. However, the superstar turned it down because he believed that he did not need Hollywood to prove himself. 

In an interview with Times Of India, in 2012, when he asked about his plans of not entering Hollywood, he said, “I took a decision, which was appropriate at that time. In all humility, I would like to say that I judged the offer with the same parameters as all the offers that came to me at that time.” He further added, “I felt I did not have to go to Hollywood to prove or satisfy myself.” The role then went to Omar Sharif, because David Lean wanted an authentic-looking actor and not a European actor. 

Reportedly made in $15 million (Rs 125 crore as of 2024), collected a whopping $70 million (Rs 585 crore as of 2024). According to IMDb trivia, the movie was banned in Arab countries because they felt Arab historical figures and the Arab people were misrepresented. Later, Omar Sharif also arranged a viewing with President Gamal Abdel Nasser of Egypt to show him that there was nothing wrong with the way they were portrayed.

Not only was it a blockbuster, but the film also bagged 10 nominations in the 35th Academy Awards out of which, the film won 7 awards in major categories like Best Picture, Best Director, Best Art Direction-Color, Best Cinematography-Color, Best Film Editing, Best Music Score-Substantially original and Best Sound. It is regarded as one of the greatest films ever made. In 1991, it was deemed “culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant" by the United States Library of Congress and selected for preservation in the National Film Registry.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Patanjali Ayurved's Acharya Balkrishna submits apology for misleading advertisement to SC

Can Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal run government from jail? Here's what law says

Not Kapil Sharma, Vir Das or Bassi, but this is first Indian comedian to perform at Madison Square Garden

Electoral Bonds: EC releases complete list of donors, parties, unique numbers as revealed by SBI, check details

Explainer: Vietnamese President Vo Van Thuong resigns, know what comes next as political turmoil deepens

MORE

MOST VIEWED

IPL 2024 opening ceremony: Akshay Kumar, AR Rahman, Tiger Shroff to kickstart tournament; check full list of performers

Phir Hera Pheri, Ta Ra Rum Pum child star Angelina Idnani's transformation stuns fans: 'No less than Bollywood heroines'

Divyenndu, Avinash, Pratik promote Madgaon Express in Ahmedabad, enjoy Gujarati food with Nora Fatehi, Kunal Kemmu

Sara Ali Khan sets the screen on fire in glam avatar in Murder Mubarak

Streaming This Week: Fighter, Ae Watan Mere Watan, 3 Body Problem, Oppenheimer, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement