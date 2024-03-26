Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

The Great Indian Kapil Show: Ranbir Kapoor makes shocking revelation involving mom Neetu Kapoor and his girlfriends

MI vs SRH, IPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Crew music composer duo Akshay & IP didn't feel pressure on recreating Choli Ke Peeche: 'We understand...' | Exclusive

MI vs SRH IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Bad Boys Ride or Die trailer: Miami's finest Will Smith, Martin Lawrence framed as fugitives; fans say 'action ka baap'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

The Great Indian Kapil Show: Ranbir Kapoor makes shocking revelation involving mom Neetu Kapoor and his girlfriends

MI vs SRH, IPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Crew music composer duo Akshay & IP didn't feel pressure on recreating Choli Ke Peeche: 'We understand...' | Exclusive

8 powerful birds that hunt and eat snakes

10 highest opening partnerships in IPL history

Weight Loss: Vegetarian foods rich in protein other than paneer

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan celebrate Holi with friends, couple poses closely with Aaradhya

Kriti Kharbanda gets kiss from Pulkit Samrat, tears his clothes in fun pics from their ‘unconventional’ haldi ceremony

Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat drop inside photos from their 'happening' reception, fans call them 'cutest couple'

Watch! India Tears Into Pakistan In Geneva, Asks It to 'Stop Terror Factories…' | IPU Parliament

Arvind Kejriwal Arrest: AAP Leaders Boycott Holi, Continue Protest Against Arvind Kejriwal's Arrest

Ujjain Mahakaleshwar Fire: 13 Priests Severely Injured During Bhasma Aarti In Madhya Pradesh | MP

The Great Indian Kapil Show: Ranbir Kapoor makes shocking revelation involving mom Neetu Kapoor and his girlfriends

Crew music composer duo Akshay & IP didn't feel pressure on recreating Choli Ke Peeche: 'We understand...' | Exclusive

Bad Boys Ride or Die trailer: Miami's finest Will Smith, Martin Lawrence framed as fugitives; fans say 'action ka baap'

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

The Great Indian Kapil Show: Ranbir Kapoor makes shocking revelation involving mom Neetu Kapoor and his girlfriends

Ranbir Kapoor, his mom and actress Neetu Kapoor, and his sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni will be the first guests on Kapil Sharma's Netflix show The Great Indian Kapil Show.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Mar 26, 2024, 10:59 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

article-main
Ranbir Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor on The Great Indian Kapil Show
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

After Comedy Nights with Kapil and The Kapil Sharma Show, actor-comedian Kapil Sharma is all set to begin his new comedy show The Great Indian Kapil Show on Netflix from this week. The streaming platform unveiled the teaser for the show's first episode featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, on Tuesday, March 26.

Sharing the trailer on its social media channels, the OTT giant wrote, "Loads of laughter and some never before heard revelations coming your way as the Kapoor family graces the sets of The Great Indian Kapil Show". The clip begins with the Kapoor trio cutting the red ribbon as they will be the first guests on the Netflix show.

In the video, Kapil said that Ranbir gifted Riddhima's dress to one of his girlfriends, to which the Animal actor made a hilarious revelation and added, "Maine toh mummy ki jewellery bhi di hui hai (I have even gifted mom's jewellery)". Archana Puran Singh asked Ranbir if he has changed Raha's diapers, to which the actor called himself "a burp specialist", and added that he can't wait to bring Raha on Kapil's show. The episode will also feature funny gags from Sunil Grover's Gutthi, Kiku Sharda, and Krushna Abhishek.

Apart from the Kapoor family, The Great Indian Kapil Show will also feature Aamir Khan, the Chamkila director Imtiaz Ali and its lead actors Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra, and cricketers Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer as the guests, as seen in the show's trailer released last week. Each episode will premiere on Netflix every Saturday at 8 pm, starting from March 30.

READ | Meet director, who studied at IIT Bombay, quit high-paying job to enter Bollywood, made India's highest-grossing film

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet man who built 10 iconic brands, made Rs 10,000 crore company, he is...

MI vs SRH IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

RCB vs PBKS IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Punjab Kings

CUET UG 2024 registration deadline today; here's how to apply

MI vs SRH, IPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan celebrate Holi with friends, couple poses closely with Aaradhya

Kriti Kharbanda gets kiss from Pulkit Samrat, tears his clothes in fun pics from their ‘unconventional’ haldi ceremony

Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat drop inside photos from their 'happening' reception, fans call them 'cutest couple'

IPL 2024 opening ceremony: Akshay Kumar, AR Rahman, Tiger Shroff to kickstart tournament; check full list of performers

Phir Hera Pheri, Ta Ra Rum Pum child star Angelina Idnani's transformation stuns fans: 'No less than Bollywood heroines'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement