The Great Indian Kapil Show: Ranbir Kapoor makes shocking revelation involving mom Neetu Kapoor and his girlfriends

Ranbir Kapoor, his mom and actress Neetu Kapoor, and his sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni will be the first guests on Kapil Sharma's Netflix show The Great Indian Kapil Show.

After Comedy Nights with Kapil and The Kapil Sharma Show, actor-comedian Kapil Sharma is all set to begin his new comedy show The Great Indian Kapil Show on Netflix from this week. The streaming platform unveiled the teaser for the show's first episode featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, on Tuesday, March 26.

Sharing the trailer on its social media channels, the OTT giant wrote, "Loads of laughter and some never before heard revelations coming your way as the Kapoor family graces the sets of The Great Indian Kapil Show". The clip begins with the Kapoor trio cutting the red ribbon as they will be the first guests on the Netflix show.

In the video, Kapil said that Ranbir gifted Riddhima's dress to one of his girlfriends, to which the Animal actor made a hilarious revelation and added, "Maine toh mummy ki jewellery bhi di hui hai (I have even gifted mom's jewellery)". Archana Puran Singh asked Ranbir if he has changed Raha's diapers, to which the actor called himself "a burp specialist", and added that he can't wait to bring Raha on Kapil's show. The episode will also feature funny gags from Sunil Grover's Gutthi, Kiku Sharda, and Krushna Abhishek.

Apart from the Kapoor family, The Great Indian Kapil Show will also feature Aamir Khan, the Chamkila director Imtiaz Ali and its lead actors Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra, and cricketers Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer as the guests, as seen in the show's trailer released last week. Each episode will premiere on Netflix every Saturday at 8 pm, starting from March 30.

READ | Meet director, who studied at IIT Bombay, quit high-paying job to enter Bollywood, made India's highest-grossing film

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.