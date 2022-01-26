Telugu star Ravi Teja to make Hindi debut with 'Khiladi'? Details inside

Telugu 'Powerstar' Ravi Teja is a popular name down south, and now he will soon make a dynamic entry in Hindi with his upcoming actioner 'Khiladi.' The Ramesh Varma directorial will also be released in the Hindi language along with other languages on February 11 worldwide.

As per the reports of Pinkvilla, a source closer to the director has spilt beans that there have been discussions in the advance stage for the Hindi version. The publication quoted the source and added, "It’s a tout action-packed thriller with a universal story, which is the core reason for the makers to start the conversations on Hindi release.” The source even added that as there is no clarity on Bollywood films releasing in cinemas during February, the 'Khiladi' makers are considering the Hindi version.

The official announcement of 'Khiladi' was made in October 2020. In the first look poster, Ravi is seen donning a stylish look wearing a black full-sleeved T-Shirt and jet black jeans. A pair of reflective sunglasses, oxblood belt and matching shoes completed his handsome look. Khiladi's tagline is 'Play Smart'.

Ravi tweeted the poster stating, "Unveiling the first look of #Khiladi. All set for another exciting journey! @DirRameshVarma #KoneruSatyanarayana #AStudiosLLP @PenMovies." and the film was earlier scheduled for May 2021. Teja's was last seen in action-thriller blockbuster 'Krack.'

Khiladi stars Ravi Teja in dual roles and also has Meenakshi Chaudhary and Dimple Hayathi as female leads. The film is directed by Ramesh Varma and produced by Satyanarayana Koneru. Khiladi is set to go on floors next month while the mahurat will be held on Sunday.

Ravi was last seen in Krack, the film also stars Shruti Haasan as the female lead along with Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Samuthirakani in pivotal roles. The actioner was directed by Gopichand Malineni and produced by B. Madhu under Saraswathi Films Division banner.