Sita Ramam Twitter review: Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur, Rashmika Mandanna's film is 'sensational hit'

Sita Raman, starring Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur, and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 05, 2022, 02:21 PM IST

Credit: Kumar Swayam/Instagram

Telugu film Sita Raman, starring Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur, and Rashmika Mandanna, has been released. Netizens took to Twitter and shared how much they loved the film.

One of the Twitter users wrote, “A love story told in beautiful way Hanu really broke his 2nd half syndrome #MrunalThakur shines.. Bgm, cinematography, Screenplay top notch..” The second d person said, “Emotional & gripping second half with twists and turns.” The third person said, “That Was the Best Theatrical Experience i had in Recent times Everything was just Magical and it's like Picasso Painting Because from casting to each frame everything was just pitch perfect.”

Take a look:

Earlier, Umair Sandhu, a UAE-based critic who has seen the film as he is part of the overseas censor board reviewed the film. Taking to his Instagram Stories, Umair called Sita Ramam 'a beautiful flick' as he wrote, "First review from overseas censor #sitaramam is a beautiful flick! Engaging flick with eye-catching cinematography!".

Calling Dulquer's act his career-best performance and rating the film 3.5/5, he continued, "@dqsalmaan gave career best performance. @rashmika_mandanna @mrunalthakur is in terrific form! Class audience will love this saga! 3.5/5".

Directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, this romantic drama set against the backdrop of war follows the love story between a soldier played by Dulquer Salmaan and his lady love, played by Mrunal Thakur. Rashmika Mandanna plays a very significant role as Afreen in Sita Ramam. Meanwhile, Star Prabhas, who was at the pre-release event of the upcoming Dulquer Salmaan-starrer Sita Ramam, spoke highly of the movie and the entire film industry

Prabhas, who graced the event as the evening's chief guest, said: "The trailer looks incredible. One of the nation`s most attractive heroes is Dulquer. What a fantastic movie `Mahanati` is, and Dulquer in the movie is just so flawless."

The Baahubali actor, requested all of his fans and other movie lovers to watch `Sita Ramam`, and said, "Even though we all have deities in our households, we still visit temples to pray to the God. For me, theatres are like temples. Despite the OTT releases, a true movie lover can only watch such great movies at the theatre only". (With inputs from IANS)

