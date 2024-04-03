Twitter
Entertainment

Premalu OTT release: When, where to watch Naslen, Mamitha Baiju-starrer Malayalam blockbuster

Made in Rs 3 crore, Premalu has earned over Rs 125 crore globally and is currently the fourth highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time. The Girish AD directorial will start streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from April 12.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Apr 03, 2024, 05:19 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Malayalam blockbuster Premalu OTT release date out (Image source: Bhavana Studios/Instagram)
Headlined by the young actors Naslen and Mamitha Baiju, the Malayalam romantic-comedy Premalu was released in the theatres on February 9, 2024, and received extremely positive reviews for the performances, writing, music, narration and humour. The film has been co-written and directed by Girish AD, 

Made on a reported budget of just Rs 3 crore, Premalu went on to become a blockbuster and has earned Rs 73 crore net in India and Rs 129 crore gross worldwide till date (as per the entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk). It is currently the fourth highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time, behind Manjummel Boys (2024), 2018 (2023), and Pulimurugan (2016).

After more than two months of its release, the romantic comedy will finally start streaming soon from April 12. The OTT giant Disney+ Hotstar made the announcement on Tuesday, April 2 on its social media handles. Sharing Premalu poster, it wrote, "The love story goes viral! #Premalu will be streaming from April 12th, only on Disney+ Hotstar".

Apart fron Naslen and Mamitha, the Malayalam blockbuster also stars Sangeeth Prathap, Shyam Mohan M, Meenakshi Raveendran, Akhila Bhargavan, Althaf Salim and Mathew Thomas in an extended cameo appearance. It is Girish AD's third directorial after he has previously helmed critically and commercially-acclaimed films Thanneer Mathan Dinangal (2019) and Super Sharanya (2022).

After its success in the Malayalam version, Premalu was also released in the Telugu and Tamil dubbed versions on March 8 and March 15, respectively. The OTT release of its dubbed versions hasn't been announced yet. Premalu is bankrolled by Fahadh Faasil, Dileesh Pothan, and Syam Pushkaran under their production banner Bhavana Studios. 

READ | Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Ranveer Singh refused to work in this Rs 100-crore film, it won two National Awards

