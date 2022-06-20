Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan jet off to Thailand for their honeymoon, photos go viral

Headlines

This young actress has a cameo in star-studded song sequence in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan: Report

Flipkart Big Saving Day Sale goes live: Apple AirPods Pro available at Rs 590 with over Rs 15000 off

Viral video: Fearless man kisses massive king cobra on head, netizens react

Delhi's flood news: Noida, Greater Noida schools closed; 4 shelters, 8 medical teams at service

Ratan Tata’s dream car reborn with futuristic looks, SRK Designs’ Tata Nano concept

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Salman Khan’s Kick 2 is ‘completely written’, to go on floors soon? Here’s what Sajid Nadiadwala said

This young actress has a cameo in star-studded song sequence in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan: Report

Flipkart Big Saving Day Sale goes live: Apple AirPods Pro available at Rs 590 with over Rs 15000 off

9 Hit Bollywood films directed by South directors

8 Bollywood actresses who played powerful lawyers on screen

Mount Kailash to Angkor Wat: 10 Divine Hindu heritage sites outside India

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

5 most iconic outfits worn by Lisa Kudrow on Friends that would totally rock today

Ishita Dutta's steamy photos flaunting baby bump in maternity shoot impresses netizens: 'Looking hot mom'

Meet Noor Alfallah, 29-year-old film producer who's expecting child with 83-year-old acting legend Al Pacino

Asia Cup 2023: Major concerns for Team India as star batters are set to miss the tournament

NIRF Best Colleges 2023: Miranda College at number one, 5 Delhi University colleges in top 10 list

US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden greets and welcomes PM Modi at White House

Salman Khan’s Kick 2 is ‘completely written’, to go on floors soon? Here’s what Sajid Nadiadwala said

This young actress has a cameo in star-studded song sequence in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan: Report

Hollywood actors join writers in mega strike, will picket studios; here's all you need to know

HomeEntertainment

sports

Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan jet off to Thailand for their honeymoon, photos go viral

As seen from Vignesh Shivan's Instagram Stories, the couple is enjoying their honeymoon at a luxury resort in Bangkok, Thailand.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 20, 2022, 01:25 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan, the star couple from the South Indian cinema, married each other at Sheraton Grand Chennai Resort & Spa, Mahabalipuram on June 9. The actress and the filmmaker-lyricist have flown off to Thailand for their honeymoon, as seen from the Instagram Stories uploaded by Vignesh.

The couple had kept their honeymoon details a secret when they met the media on June 11 to thank them for their support during the wedding ceremony. But Vignesh couldn't control himself from sharing the photos from their Thailand honeymoon on his social media. The couple also posed for the pictures along with a fan in their flight to Bangkok.

Nayanthara and Vignesh are enjoying their honeymoon at The Siam Hotel, an urban luxury resort located in the capital city of Bangkok. The Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal tagged the location on his Instagram Stories. Check out the pictures going viral on social media.





Talking about their wedding, the ceremony was a star-studded affair with film celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Mani Ratnam, Rajinikanth, Suriya, Thalapathy Vijay, and others. As Nayanthara is not on social media, Vignesh himself shared their dreamy pictures on his Instagram account after their wedding.

READ | Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan wedding: Filmmaker drops captivating photos, calls his wife 'Kanmani, Kadambari'

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nayanthara is all set to make her Bollywood debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Atlee's action-packed entertainer Jawan. The film's first look was recently revealed and it created a stir on social media seeing the Pathaan actor with a bandaged face. Jawan will release in cinemas on June 2, 2023.

On the other hand, Vignesh will start working on his next directorial with Ajith Kumar, which currently has the working title of AK62. The film, starring Nayanthara as the female lead, will release next year. 

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

These three superstars rejected Bhaag Milkha Bhaag before Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra approached Farhan Akhtar

This IIT aspirant failed to crack JEE, started YouTube channel, now has a net worth of Rs 8500 crore

Janhvi Kapoor says 'people give up on love easily' these days, reveals what Bawaal taught her about marriage and love

Zayn Malik opens up about Gigi Hadid, daughter: ‘Trying to be a good example’

Meet Lucknow's 'rocket woman' who is spearheading Chandrayaan 3 mission; education, career details

MORE

MOST VIEWED

5 most iconic outfits worn by Lisa Kudrow on Friends that would totally rock today

Ishita Dutta's steamy photos flaunting baby bump in maternity shoot impresses netizens: 'Looking hot mom'

Meet Noor Alfallah, 29-year-old film producer who's expecting child with 83-year-old acting legend Al Pacino

Viral Photos of the Day: Nikki Tamboli poses for paps in denim outfit, Malaika Arora gives fitness goals

Who is Nisha Upadhyay? Bhojpuri singer who suffered bullet injury at live show in Patna

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE