Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan jet off to Thailand for their honeymoon, photos go viral

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan, the star couple from the South Indian cinema, married each other at Sheraton Grand Chennai Resort & Spa, Mahabalipuram on June 9. The actress and the filmmaker-lyricist have flown off to Thailand for their honeymoon, as seen from the Instagram Stories uploaded by Vignesh.

The couple had kept their honeymoon details a secret when they met the media on June 11 to thank them for their support during the wedding ceremony. But Vignesh couldn't control himself from sharing the photos from their Thailand honeymoon on his social media. The couple also posed for the pictures along with a fan in their flight to Bangkok.

Nayanthara and Vignesh are enjoying their honeymoon at The Siam Hotel, an urban luxury resort located in the capital city of Bangkok. The Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal tagged the location on his Instagram Stories. Check out the pictures going viral on social media.









Talking about their wedding, the ceremony was a star-studded affair with film celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Mani Ratnam, Rajinikanth, Suriya, Thalapathy Vijay, and others. As Nayanthara is not on social media, Vignesh himself shared their dreamy pictures on his Instagram account after their wedding.



Meanwhile, on the work front, Nayanthara is all set to make her Bollywood debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Atlee's action-packed entertainer Jawan. The film's first look was recently revealed and it created a stir on social media seeing the Pathaan actor with a bandaged face. Jawan will release in cinemas on June 2, 2023.

On the other hand, Vignesh will start working on his next directorial with Ajith Kumar, which currently has the working title of AK62. The film, starring Nayanthara as the female lead, will release next year.