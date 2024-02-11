Twitter
Lal Salaam box office collection day 2: Rajinikanth's sports drama sees drop on first Saturday, earns Rs 3 crore

Lal Salaam sees a decline in box office collection on its first Saturday.

Riya Sharma

Updated: Feb 11, 2024, 11:14 AM IST

After captivating the fans with his performance in Jailer, Rajinikanth is back to entertain the audience with his latest release Lal Salaam. However, unlike Jailer, the film had a slow start at the box office and has now seen a dip on its first saturday. 

According to the early estimates of Sacnilk, Rajinikanth-starrer sports drama, Lal Salaam collected only Rs 3 crore on day 2. The film witnessed a fall in the collection on its first saturday. On day 1, the film had a slow start collecting Rs 3.55 crore. Accordingly, the movie has made about Rs 6.55 crores in total after two days of release. Lal Salaam pales in comparison to Rajinikanth’s previous releases. On its second day, Lal Salaam's Tamil screens were occupied by 25.50 per cent of the total, while the Telugu programs were occupied by 15.49%.

Lal Salaam is a sports drama starring Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth in the lead roles, was released on February 9. Rajinikanth made a long-lasting cameo appearance in his daughter Aishwarya's film. The film was initially scheduled to be released in January, coinciding with the Pongal holiday. Nevertheless, it was ultimately rescheduled for February.

Talking about directing father Rajinikanth in Lal Salaam, Aishwarya told Hindustan Times, "Directing Appa (father) was something I never expected in my life to start with, it was a blessing. Every single day of working with him was a mini masterclass – how he handles himself on set and as a professional, an artist in the industry. His dedication, devotion and seriousness about work, even at this age and time of his life, is something I think everyone in the industry should learn. I think everyone around him is constantly learning from him all the time. He still feels he has so much to learn, and that, I think, is the beauty of the situation we were in. I cherish every moment like every other filmmaker who has worked with him. Appa etches his stamp on us as an artist and particularly in Lal Salaam, as an actor and performer, not just as an entertainer.”

