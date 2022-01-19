Chiranjeevi's daughter Sreeja drops husband Kalyaan's last name on Instagram, sparks divorce speculations

Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi's youngest daughter Sreeja has dropped her actor-husband Kalyaan's name from her social media handles, leading to separation rumours between the couple. Sreeja had tied the knot with Kalyaan in 2016 and they were blessed with a baby daughter in 2018, whom they named Navishka.

No official confirmation has been shared by either of them yet. Sreeja's previous Instagram handle read 'Sreeja Kalyan' before she changed it to her maiden name, Sreeja Konidela. As per the media reports, the divorce formalities between the couple have already been initiated.

Before Kalyaan, Sreeja had married Sirish Bharadwaj in 2007 when she was 19 years old, with whom she gave birth to her elder daughter, named Nivrithi in 2009. However, their relationship had ended in 2011 when Chiranjeevi's daughter filed a harassment case against Sirish.

Meanwhile, Kalyaan Dhev was recently seen in the Telugu comedy-drama film 'Super Machi', that released theatrically on 14 January. As no one from Chiranjeevi's family was seen promoting the film, it has added more fuel to the divorce rumours.

Sreeja is still active on social media as she wished her cousin brother Varun Tej Konidela in an Instagram post on Wednesday, 19 January. Along with posting their picture with another cousin-actor Panja Vaishnav Tej, she wrote, "Happy birthday little brother. Being taller doesn’t make you wiser and that’s why I’m here for you! Haha. Thanks for making my childhood exciting and unconditionally extending your support and love for me. Love you more than I could ever tell." Varun Konidela is the son of Nagendra Babu, Chiranjeevi's younger brother. Sreeja's real brother Ram Charan will soon be seen in S. S. Rajamouli's period action drama. 'RRR'

Recently, Dhanush separated from his ex-wife Rajinikanth's daughter Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth. In 2021, Samantha Ruth Prabhu had also dropped her surname Akkineni after split with her ex-husband Naga Chaitanya, Nagarjuna's son. On the other end, when Priyanka Chopra had dropped her surname Jonas from her social media handles in 2021, it was seen as a publicity stunt to promote Nick Jonas' Netflix special 'Jonas Brothers Family Roast'.